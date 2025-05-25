Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham actor Malvika Raaj and husband Pranav Bagga announce pregnancy. See post

Malvika Raaj, who is best known for playing young Poo in the Karan Johar film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, is expecting her first child with husband, entrepreneur Pranav Bagga! The actor took to her Instagram account on Sunday to announce the happy news with her friends and followers. (Also read: RJ Mahvash drops glam pics with Preity Zinta from Jaipur; Internet wonders if Yuzvendra Chahal was the photographer) Malvika Raaj and her husband Pranav Bagga shared a series of pictures with the pregnancy announcement.

Malvika's pregnancy announcement

In the first picture, Malvika was seen smiling as she held on to Pranav and showed the pregnancy kit. Both Malvika and Pranav twinned in white shirts, and wore grey caps which had ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad’ written on it. The two looked happy and posed with their adorable caps in the rest of the pictures. In the caption, Malvika wrote, "You + Me = 3 #OurLittleSecret #BabyOnTheWay #MPbaby."

Check out the post here:

Reacting to the announcement, several well wishers added to the comments section of the post. Actor Kriti Karbhanda, Ridhima Pandit, Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff, Amyra Dastur and many more congratulated the couple.

It was in 2023 August, when Malvika announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Pranav Bagga on Instagram. Bagga, who is a businessman, proposed to Raaj in Cappadocia, Turkey amid hot air balloons. She and Bagga met through mutual friends and have been dating for over 10 years.

“In all these years, we have spent so much time together that he has become my go-to person for everything and in every situation. He is the one person who I need to call and say everything to. We share a very pure relationship and I don’t talk about it much because I believe in nazar,” she shared.

The two had a beach wedding in Goa in November 2023. For her wedding, Malvika Raaj wore a golden embroidered lehenga, which was colour-cordinated with Pranav's embroidered sherwani.