Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's little Poo, Malvika Raaj, flaunts her baby bump in Mary Poppins-themed baby shower. See pics

Actor Malvika Raaj, who played a young Poo in the 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, announced her pregnancy with husband Pranav Bagga in May this year. The actor has now shared some adorable pictures from her baby shower, and fans can't get enough of her look. Malvika Raaj shares adorable pictures from her baby shower.

Malvika Raaj flaunts her baby bump

On Monday, Malvika took to Instagram and posted several pictures from her Mary Poppins-themed baby shower. The actor looked radiant in a lilac short dress adorned with white flowers, while her husband Pranav kept it casual in a blue T-shirt and white denims. Sharing the pictures, Malvika wrote: “So we had a Mary Poppins-themed Baby Shower 🎠There was Magic in the air, sparkle on my dress & Love Everywhere.”

Actor Anita Raj commented, “Sooooo cute 🧿🧿🧿 thu thu thu.” Ayesha Shroff also showered love on Malvika, writing, “Cutest ever!” Fans poured in their love for the mum-to-be. One comment read: “Love, it’s so pretty and different!” Another said, “Cutest doll.” One more user wrote, “Woww so pretty. All the very best for your new journey.” Another added: “Wishing you the best in life with Pranav and your little angel on the way.” A fan also wrote: “Gorgeous mamma-to-be.” Another noted, “So adorable. God bless you always — the baby shower looks so beautiful.”

About Malvika Raaj and Pranav Bagga's relationship

In August 2023, Malvika announced her engagement to Pranav in a dreamy post. Pranav, a businessman, proposed to the actor in Cappadocia, Turkey, surrounded by hot air balloons. After dating for 10 years, the couple tied the knot in a beach wedding in Goa in November 2023. Malvika wore a golden embroidered lehenga for the occasion.

In May, Malvika shared a photo holding on to Pranav and revealing a pregnancy kit. The couple were twinning in white shirts and wore grey caps with “Mom” and “Dad” written on them. Captioning the post, Malvika wrote: “You + Me = 3 #OurLittleSecret #BabyOnTheWay #MPbaby.”

Malvika Raaj's career

Malvika first captured India's hearts in 2001 as the young version of Kareena Kapoor’s character Pooja in Karan Johar’s blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Despite early recognition, she stepped away from acting to focus on her education. Nearly 16 years later, Malvika returned to films with the Telugu-language drama Jayadev (2017), directed by Jayanath C. Paranjee.

She made her full-fledged Bollywood debut in 2021 with Squad, an action thriller directed by Nilesh Sahay. She starred as Aria, a skilled sniper, co-starring alongside Rinzing Denzongpa. The film premiered on ZEE5 in November 2021. In 2024, Malvika appeared in the MX Player crime-thriller series Swipe Crime. The eight-episode series, centred around a university mystery and digital platforms.