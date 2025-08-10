Kammattam: Here's when & where to watch Sudev Nair-starrer Malayalam web series

Recently, the popular OTT platform ZEE5 began offering its audience original web shows and films in regional languages. Following this, it has been confirmed that a Malayalam web series titled, Kammattam, will be streaming on the site as well as on OTTplay Premium soon. Sudev Nair in Kammattam

Kammattam OTT release update

On August 29, the project—which is billed as a six-episode investigative thriller—will be accessible on ZEE5 through OTTplay Premium. Sudev Nair will play the lead in the web series, which is based on one of the most controversial occurrences in Thrissur. It is expected to offer viewers an intriguing murder mystery that revolves around moral anguish and betrayal.

Another investigative thriller web series in Malayalam, Kerala Crime Files 2, recently began streaming in many languages on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium. The audience responded favourably to this series, which starred Aju Varghese, Lal, and Arjun Radhakrishnan in the main parts.

Kammattam plot and cast details

Something is amiss when Circle Inspector Antonio George finds a stolen jewellery at the scene of a suspicious accident that claimed the life of landowner Samuel Umman. His inquiry centres on Shaji, an auto driver with previous criminal history, who is later found dead in a quarry. An intriguing two-wheeler at a construction site suggests an ulterior motive, and all the clues eventually point to an employee of Samuel. Antonio explores a harrowing network of secrets and deception that lie far beyond reality, revealing the central plot of the web series.

In this web series, Sudev plays Antonio. 23 Feet Productions is funding Kammattam, which features the following ensemble cast- Jeo Baby, Ajay Vaasudev, Sreerekha, Akhil Kavalayoor, Arun Sol, and Jordy Poonjaa. Kammattam is by Shan Thulasidharan. It has been a unique experience to be a part of the first Malayalam web series on ZEE5, according to actor Sudev Nair. In his remarks, he described the project as a complex investigation of silence, trust, and the unstated conflicts that define human beings.