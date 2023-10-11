Kendrick Lamar wins big! Here are BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 winners
Kendrick Lamar emerged as the big winner at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, bagging four wins - Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year and, alongside his creative partner Dave Free, Video Director of the Year. The award show which took place at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3, was broadcast Tuesday night, October 10. Fat Joe hosted the award ceremony and featured several performances by rap artists, such as Sexyy Red, GloRilla, City Girls, DaBaby, and LL Cool J. American rapper Rakim paid tribute to the night’s I Am Hip Hop Award honoree Marley Marl. While Lil Jon, Ludacris, Nelly, Chingy, Bow Wow, and Da Brat featured in So So Def's 30th-anniversary tribute.
2023 BET Hip Hop Awards Winners List
Lamar made history with all four wins by becoming the first artist to win Hip Hop Artist of the Year three times. Although Cardi B and 21 Savage were the lead nominees, with 12 nominations each, Savage outscored her. Here's the full list of winners for the award show:
Hip Hop Artist of the Year
21 Savage
Burna Boy
Cardi B
Drake
Glorilla
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Lil Uzi Vert
Song of the Year
‘All My Life’ - Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
‘God Did’ - DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy
‘Just Wanna Rock’ - Lil Uzi Vert (WINNER)
‘Players’ - Coi Leray
‘Put It On Da Floor Again’ - Latto feat. Cardi B
‘Rich Flex’ - Drake and 21 Savage
‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’ - Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
‘Tomorrow 2’ - GloRilla & Cardi B
Hip Hop Album of the Year
‘Anyways, Life’s Great…’ - Glorilla
‘Coi’ - Coi Leray
‘God Did’ - DJ Khaled
‘Her Loss’ - Drake and 21 Savage (WINNER)
‘Heroes & Villains’ - Metro Boomin
‘Jackman’ - Jack Harlow
‘Pink Tape’ - Lil Uzi Vert
‘Traumazine’ - Megan Thee Stallion
Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist
Armani White
Central Cee
Doechii
Finesse2tymes
Ice Spice (WINNER)
Kaliii
Lola Brooke
Sexyy Redd
Best Hip Hop Video
‘Just Wanna Rock’ - Lil Uzi Vert (WINNER)
‘Players’ (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix) - Coi Leray
‘Put It On Da Floor Again’ - Latto feat. Cardi B
‘Shake Sumn’ - DaBaby
‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’ - Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
‘Spin Bout U’ - Drake and 21 Savage
‘Tomorrow 2’ - Glorilla & Cardi B
Best Live Performer
Burna Boy
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
Coi Leray
DaBaby
Drake
Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Megan Thee Stallion
Lyricist of the Year
21 Savage
André 3000
Burna Boy
Cardi B
Conway The Machine
Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Best Collaboration
‘All My Life’ - Lil Durk feat. J. Cole (WINNER)
‘God Did’ - DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy
‘Players’ (DJ Saige Remix) - Coi Leray feat. Busta Rhymes
‘Princess Diana’ - Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj
‘Put It On Da Floor Again’ - Latto feat. Cardi B
‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’ - Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
‘Tomorrow 2’ - Glorilla and Cardi B
Best Duo or Group
City Girls
DJ Drama and Jeezy
Drake and 21 Savage (WINNER)
Earthgang
Larry June and The Alchemist
Quavo and Takeoff
Rae Sremmurd
Producer of the Year
Atl Jacob
DJ Khaled
Dr. Dre
Hit-Boy
Hitmaka
Kaytranada
London On Da Track
Metro Boomin (WINNER)
The Alchemist
Impact Track
‘30’ - Nas
‘All My Life’ - Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole (WINNER)
‘Anxiety’ - Megan Thee Stallion
‘Can’t Win for Nothing’ - Symba
‘Champions’ - NLE Choppa
‘God Did’ - DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
‘Scientists & Engineers’ - Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane
‘Therapy Pt. 2’ - Robert Glasper feat. Mac Miller
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
DaBaby and Reel Goats
Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Dave Meyers
Travis Scott
DJ of the Year
Chase B
D-Nice
DJ Cassidy
DJ Clark Kent
DJ Drama
DJ Jazzy Jeff
DJ Khaled
Kaytranada
Metro Boomin (WINNER)
Best Hip Hop Platform
AllHipHop
Caresha Please (WINNER)
Drink Champs
Hiphop Dx
Million Dollaz Worth Of Game
Rap Caviar
The Breakfast Club
The Joe Budden Podcast
XXL
Hustler of the Year
21 Savage
50 Cent (WINNER)
Burna Boy
Cardi B
Caresha
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay-Z
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
21 Savage - ‘Creepin'’ (Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd and 21 Savage)
21 Savage - ‘Peaches & Eggplants’ (Young Nudy feat. 21 Savage)
André 3000 - ‘Scientists & Engineers’ (Killer Mike and André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane)
Cardi B - ‘Tomorrow 2’ (Glorilla and Cardi B)
Cardi B - ‘Put It On Da Floor Again’ (Latto feat. Cardi B)
Drake - ‘Oh U Went’ (Young Thug feat. Drake)
J. Cole - ‘All My Life’ (Lil Durk feat. J. Cole)
Jay-Z - ‘God Did’ (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy) (WINNER)
Best International Flow
Aka (South Africa)
Black Sherif (Ghana) (WINNER)
Central Cee (UK)
Gazo (France)
J Hus (UK)
K.O (South Africa)
Major Rd (Brazil)
Ninho (France)
Sampa The Great (Zambia)
Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)
