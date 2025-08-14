Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Premier League 2025-26 match preview, when and where to watch in India

Liverpool will kick off their 2025-26 Premier League title defense at home against Bournemouth in a Saturday night clash on August 16, 2025 (in IST). The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on August 16, and will be held at Anfield, Liverpool's iconic home stadium. Liverpool head coach Arne Slot and Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola(liverpoolfc.com)

Liverpool, under the management of Arne Slot, aim to bounce back after their narrow defeat to Crystal Palace in the Community Shield. In the meantime, Bournemouth will look to return to form after losing all of their final four preseason games. Here is everything you need to know about Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025/26 match.

Match Details

Match: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth

Competition: Premier League 2025/26, Matchday 1

Date and Time: Friday, August 15, 2025, 8:00 PM BST / Saturday, August 16, 2025, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Where to watch the match in India?

Football fans from India can watch the Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025/26 match on the JioHotstar, accessible via OTTplay Premium.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Head-to-head stats

Liverpool and Bournemouth have faced each other in 20 games only. The Reds have dominated the Cherries with 17 wins, while Bournemouth managed two wins and one draw in those games.

Match facts

Liverpool go into the match having not lost their first game in any of the last 12 top-flight seasons, which is the division’s longest current unbeaten run. In the meantime, Mohamed Salah will look to extend his record as the Premier League's top scorer on opening weekends, having already scored nine such goals in his career.

Liverpool have not lost a Premier League fixture at Anfield in the month of August since 2015. They have won 11 and drawn twice in 13 games since then.

Bournemouth, who finished last season strongly with an unbeaten run in their last 11 Premier League matches, pose a significant challenge despite changes in their defensive lineup.

Bournemouth have never beaten Liverpool away from home. They have only managed just one point from the last 12 matches in the Premier League and have lost their last six games at Anfield. The Cherries won only once in their last 12 games against Liverpool. That win came in a 1-0 home victory in March 2023.