IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu introduces Savi, Satya's 'world of fire and ice'
Looop lapeta stars Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles.
Looop lapeta stars Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles.
entertainment

Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu introduces Savi, Satya's 'world of fire and ice'

Taapsee Pannu has shared a glimpse of her on-screen romance with co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin. While she plays a character called Savi, his character is called Satya.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:13 PM IST

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who had recently introduced her character Savi from the upcoming Looop Lapeta, has now shared a glimpse of her on-screen romance with co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin.

The actor shared a new still from the forthcoming film, giving a sneak-peek into Savi and Satya's (Tahir's character) 'world of fire and ice'. In the picture, Tahir can be seen placing his head on Taapsee's lap while she is holding him in a loving embrace.


Taapsee captioned the post, "Satya ke liye, it was love at first fight. Aur main... Main bahut bhaag chuki thi. Ab bas paaon tikaana chahti thi. Life se maar khaane ki humein aadat ho gayi thi. Isiliye humne ek dusre ko hi, apna pain killer bana liya (For Satya, it was love at the first fight. And me, I just wanted to stay still after all the running around. In the fight against life, we became pain-killers for each other.). Enter the world of fire n ice! #LooopLapeta #SatyaAndSavi."

Later, Tahir also posted the same picture on his Instagram account with a sweet note. He wrote, "Dearest Savi, tujhse mill kar meri life badal gayi (life has changed after I met you) and all it took is a day. Sometimes when we're together I can feel time standstill. When you laugh it seems to slip by. We obviously bend the definition of time and now, quite literally, that must be put to the test. The only stakes higher than live or die are love & loss. So run, run like you must to keep us going! I place my bets on you."

The upcoming film is an official remake of the 1998 German movie Run Lola Run, written and directed by Tom Tykwer. Franka Potente played the titular role of Lola, while the film also starred Moritz Bleibtreu. The German film followed a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend's life.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty melts after hearing daughter Samisha say 'mumma' in birthday post, watch adorable video here

Helmed by filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, Looop Lapeta is being bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar), and Aayush Maheshwari.

Apart from Looop Lapeta, Taapsee has a flurry of films in her kitty including Shabaash Mithu, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Dobaaraa.

Meanwhile, Tahir, who was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, is awaiting the release of 83, which also features Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taapsee pannu tahir raj bhasin

Related Stories

Taapsee Pannu completed Rashmi Rocket's shoot last month and is busy with Looop Lapeta now.
Taapsee Pannu completed Rashmi Rocket's shoot last month and is busy with Looop Lapeta now.
bollywood

Taapsee drops a new pic on 'last off day of the last schedule' of Looop Lapeta

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:13 PM IST
  • Taapsee Pannu has been on a film shooting spree - after wrapping up the shoot of Rashmi Rocket last month, she moved on to Looop Lapeta.
READ FULL STORY
Tahir Raj Bhasin plays a character called Satya in Looop Lapeta.
Tahir Raj Bhasin plays a character called Satya in Looop Lapeta.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu shares Tahir Raj Bhasin's first look from Looop Lapeta

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:03 PM IST
  • Taapsee Pannu introduced a new character from her upcoming film Looop Lapeta. Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin plays a character called Satya in the film. Her character in the film is called Savi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer-composer Shashwat Sachdev’s latest track Machlo has crossed 2 million views on YouTube.
Singer-composer Shashwat Sachdev’s latest track Machlo has crossed 2 million views on YouTube.
music

Performing live is a very important aspect of a musician’s life: Shashwat

By Nikita Deb
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:45 PM IST
The singer-composer says live gigs require a lot of preparation and effort. He adds that he wants his audience to enjoy his music with the same energy that he creates it with.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shabana Azmi with Emma Thompson.
Shabana Azmi with Emma Thompson.
bollywood

Shabana Azmi cherishes working with Emma Thompson on Shekhar Kapur's film

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Shekhar Kapur's What's Love Got To Do With It? stars Emma Thompson, Shabana Azmi, Lily James and Shazad Latif.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhanush will be seen in Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans' The Gray Man.
Dhanush will be seen in Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans' The Gray Man.
hollywood

Dhanush's role in The Gray Man, co-starring Ryan Gosling, teased by writer

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Dhanush will be seen in the Russo Brothers' upcoming adaptation of The Gray Man. The actor's role was recently teased by the book's author Mark Greaney.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Looop lapeta stars Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles.
Looop lapeta stars Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles.
entertainment

Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu introduces Savi, Satya's 'world of fire and ice'

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu has shared a glimpse of her on-screen romance with co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin. While she plays a character called Savi, his character is called Satya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sandeep Nahar appeared in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, with Sushant Singh Rajput and Anupam Kher.
Sandeep Nahar appeared in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, with Sushant Singh Rajput and Anupam Kher.
bollywood

Anupam Kher on Sandeep Nahar's alleged suicide: 'He was a happy-go-lucky guy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:00 PM IST
  • Actor Anupam Kher has spoken about the alleged suicide of his MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-actor, Sandeep Nahar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on Monday.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on Monday.
bollywood

Dia Mirza shares stunning first pictures from wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:50 PM IST
  • Actor Dia Mirza has shared the stunning first pictures from her wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi. Take a peek inside their 'pheras' and 'varmala' ceremonies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijay’s Master released in theatres on January 13, and then came on an OTT platform on January 29.
Vijay’s Master released in theatres on January 13, and then came on an OTT platform on January 29.
bollywood

Master on OTT 2 weeks after theatres: What’s the ideal gap between theatrical and OTT release?

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Rumours are doing the rounds about the eventual release of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi- whether it will be a proper theatrical, or come on OTT soon after theatres, and what not. We talk to the film’s producer, and experts about the ideal gap between the two releases of the same film on different platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It was rumoured that owing to the fact that he could not shed weight for the role that Vijay Sethupathi decided to quit Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.
It was rumoured that owing to the fact that he could not shed weight for the role that Vijay Sethupathi decided to quit Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.
bollywood

Vijay Sethupathi reveals why he couldn’t take up Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:33 PM IST
  • Clarifying why he could not take up Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Vijay Sethupathi said that his schedule went haywire due to Covid 19 pandemic, resulting in his five pending Telugu films that he needed to complete.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are about to welcome their second child anytime now.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are about to welcome their second child anytime now.
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan gets a shoutout from sister Saba ahead of Kareena's delivery

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Saba Ali Khan has started the countdown to the arrival of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's second child. She shared Saif's 'The Quadfather' meme on the occasion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma got divorced last year.
Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma got divorced last year.
bollywood

Twitter user tells Ranvir, 'Konkana was right when she left you'. See his reply

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Ranvir Shorey replied to a Twitter user who made a personal attack on the actor for his recent tweets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Irrfan Khan and wife Sutapa pose for a lovely throwback pic.(Instagram)
Irrfan Khan and wife Sutapa pose for a lovely throwback pic.(Instagram)
bollywood

Irrfan's son Babil reveals Valentine's Day was 'blatantly disregarded', see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:09 PM IST
  • Irrfan's son Babil shares a picture of his parents and revealed that the concept of Valentine's Day was 'blatantly disregarded' in his family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Triptii Dimri was last seen in Anushka Sharma's production, Bulbbul.
Triptii Dimri was last seen in Anushka Sharma's production, Bulbbul.
bollywood

Karan Johar welcomes 'young talent' Triptii Dimri as part of DCA Squad

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • Karan Johar has introduced the first of the four young talent that his new company, Dharma Cornerstone Agency will support - actor Triptii Dimri, who has previously worked in films such as Poster Boys, Laila Majnu and Bulbbul.
READ FULL STORY
Close
When Disha Parmar met Rahul Vaidya.(Colors)
When Disha Parmar met Rahul Vaidya.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Fans ask Disha if she finds Nikki and Rahul hot, see her reply

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:43 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14: In an earlier episode, Vikas Gupta had told Rahul Vaidya that Disha Parmar is not happy with his equation with Nikki Tamboli on the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Roohi.
bollywood

Roohi trailer: Janhvi Kapoor turns bride-stealer ghost for Rajkummar Rao

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Roohi is the second installment in the Stree franchise. It revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

MS Dhoni The Untold Story actor dies by suicide, all about Dia Mirza's wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:03 PM IST
  • From Dia Mirza tying the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi to the death of MS Dhoni The Untold Story actor Sandeep Nahar, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP