Mahesh Bhatt appears before NCW in sexual harassment case: ‘As a father of three girls, I have the highest regard for the cause’

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 16:30 IST

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has issued a statement that he appeared in front of the National Commission for Women in connection with a sexual assault case filed against the promoter of IMG Ventures, a modelling firm. The notices were issued to Urvashi Rautela, Rannvijay Sangha, Esha Gupta, Mouni Roy and Prince Narula, besides Mahesh, in the case.

Mahesh said in his statement, “As a father of three girls, I have the highest regard for the cause taken up by Ms. Yogita and the National Commission for Women and express my full cooperation for the crusade.”

In a statement posted on official Instagram handle of Vishesh Films, the filmmaker said, “I salute the National Commission for Women for taking up the noble cause of whistle blowing the vulnerability and exploitation of women by few miscreants who bring shame and disgrace to the entire industry. I appeared before the Hon’ble Commission today in context of the complaint filed by Ms. Yogita Bhayana, Founder of People against Rapes in India against Mr. Sunny Verma, promoter of the company IMG Ventures. I was summoned to appear as my name and images were used by IMG Ventures for promotion of their event Mr. and Miss. Glamour 2020, scheduled to be held in November, 2020.”

He explained that he didn’t appear for the show. “I was approached to attend this event as a Chief Guest, I had responded that in the current COVID 19 circumstances, I would not attend any event. I could give it a thought closer to November, depending on the circumstances at the relevant time. I have neither entered into any agreement nor received any monetary consideration for the event. Unfortunately, my name and images were picked up from social media and misused in relation to the event without my consent and authority. When I confronted them on this, they have apologized profusely and withdrawn all my images in association with the event. I am issuing this statement to make everyone aware that I have no association with IMG Ventures, Sunny Verma and Mr. and Miss. Glamour 2020 and my name and credibility should not be misused for promotion of the event to lure participation of others.”

Earlier, NCW chief Rekha Sharma had tweeted on August 6, “Issued a notice to @MaheshNBhatt @UrvashiRautela @eshagupta2811 @rannvijaysingha @Roymouni @princenarula88 for recording of witness statements on a complaint received from Ms @yogitabhayana, Founder @pariforindia , alleging sexual and mental assault on several. girls by Promoter of IMG Ventures, Mr Sunny Verma and his accomplice. Despite directing to appear before the Commission and intimating the same through all possible modes of communication, these people have neither bothered to respond nor attended the scheduled meeting.NCW has taken serious note of their non-appearance. The meeting has been adjourned to next date, ie, on August 18 at 11.30 AM. You will be sent formal notices again and non-appearance will be followed by action as per our procedures.”

While Esha chose to respond on Twitter, Mahesh’s lawyers issued a statement on behalf of the filmmaker.

Esha had tweeted, “Why is this the first time m hearing about it through the tweets. If we do a paid promotion, it’s our work. Just by tweeting and giving out in news a case can not be made on false pretext. I don’t know the truth behind NCW case, but to accuse me of something like is defamatory. I just spoke to your concerned person Kanchan ji, she told me she msgd everyone and couldnt find my contact. Please explain do you take responsibility if something happens to me or my family by this derogatory tweet issued by NCW. I told your representative Kanchan ji, who’s contact I got from your handle ma’am,she admitted she couldn’t find my contact. Please try and get justice to the ones who deserve it and let’s not create controversies. Tomorrow I might need you as well.”

Mahesh had said in the earlier statement, “We understand that your notice has been issued for seeking Our Client’s presence as a witness. Our Client is ready and willing to offer all cooperation that is required by your good office. In any event, Our Client would like to place on record that neither he is associated with IMG Venture or his promoter nor with the complainant Ms. Yogita Bhayana nor any incident mentioned in your tweets in any manner whatsoever. Our Client requests you to provide him a copy of notice so that he can appear before the NCW on the next day of hearing and submit his representation.”

