Malayalam actor Chemban Vinod shares a pic with Sunny Leone, calls her ‘a good soul’. See here

Actor Chemban Vinod Jose took to Facebook to share a picture with his co-star Sunny Leone from the sets of upcoming Malayalam thriller Shero. Sharing the picture, he called Sunny a ‘good soul’.

Shero, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, marks the Malayalam debut of Sunny Leone in a lead role. She has previously appeared in Malayalam movies such as Mammootty’s 2019 film Madhuraraja.

In March, the project was officially announced. Sunny took to her instagram page to share the news.

Sunny wrote on Instagram, “So excited to be part of #SHERO, a psychological thriller!! Presented by @ikigai_motion_pictures. Produced by @ansari_nextel Project Head :@nbswaraj Directed By @sreejithvijayanofficial. Film will be released in Tamil, hindi, telugu, malayalam."

The motion poster, which was unveiled along with the project announcement, shows Sunny, who appears to be wounded, as well as visuals of a child seated on staircase. The visuals of the motion poster hint that the film could be a psychological thriller.

Sunny Leone also has Tamil film Veeramahadevi in her kitty. Announced nearly two years ago, the film was to be dubbed and released in other south Indian languages as well.

On signing the project Veeramahadevi, Sunny Leone said in a statement: “After this movie I am sure my image will change completely. I have always liked doing action sequences. I was waiting for a script like this for years. I started preparing for this movie from the minute director V C Vadivudaiyan narrated the script. I have a special love towards south India so I am very happy to do a straight south Indian movie. I have a lot of my fans in South India, especially Andhra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.”

