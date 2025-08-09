Malayalam movies based on cinema that you should see before Tovino Thomas' Nadikar

Tovino Thomas' 2024 film, Nadikar, has finally made its OTT debut. It is now streaming on Saina Play in multiple languages. The movie is based on an arrogant actor who realises his potential eventually. Meanwhile, the cinema industry is the subject of several Malayalam films that examine its many facets. Here are some interesting films that are based on movie sets. You can watch these on OTTplay Premium. Posters of Nadikar and Celluloid

Malayalam movies on cinema

The first Malayalam box office hit of 2025 centres on a police inquiry into the case of a missing woman whose last known location was the sets of a popular Mammootty movie in the late 1980s. The movie, which blends cinematic and investigative aspects into the narrative, features a number of cameos. There is also an AI-recreated appearance of iconic Malayalam actor Mammootty.

The life of JC Daniel and his attempt to make the first Malayalam motion picture is documented in this biographical drama film. When Rosie, a lower caste actress, plays a female lead in his movie, trouble ensues from the elites of their community. Rosie is compelled to leave the town because of the public outcry. How this tragedy alters their lives forms the crux of the film. Prithviraj Sukumaran excels with his stellar performance as JC Daniel in this highly acclaimed movie.

Tarzan Antony comes from a middle-class household and pursues a career as a stunt performer. For a time, Antony's father, Thankachan, worked as a driver for the film industry. Antony would eagerly listen to his father's tales about films and stardom when he came home. His journey from stuntman to hero as well as his love interest is portrayed in this family entertainer.

Following an altercation with another actor and filmmaker, actor Saroj Kumar is kicked out of his film. After this, he makes several attempts to sabotage the project, but he is unsuccessful when the movie becomes a success. Notable for its satirical features and the reappearance of multiple Udayananu Tharam characters, Padmashree Bharath Doctor Saroj Kumar garnered mixed reviews.