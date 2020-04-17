Masakali row: Some people can like a song while other don’t, says singer Sachet Tandon

entertainment

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 12:54 IST

While the original makers of Masakali (Delhi-6; 2005) have expressed their displeasure over the latest remake of the song, Sachet Tandon, who sang the reprised version of Masakali says nobody really reacted negatively to the remake. “Even AR Rahman just tweeted a link to the original song. He didn’t really say anything negative about the remake,” says Tandon, adding, “I am not sure if the makers [of Masakali 2.0] took permission from the original makers of the song but it’s okay… some people can like a song while other don’t like it (smiles). However, I have just sung the song, the makers will be better equipped to talk about this.”

Even though, this is the first remix that the singer has sung, Tandon believes that it is time for the trend of remixes to die out. “Our young generation is craving original music and that is the need of the hour. It is very difficult to make original music. But having said that, the day listeners stop listening to remakes, the makers will stop making it. The views that remakes get even today are huge. The remake of Muqabla in Street Dancer 3D got approximately 300million views within a couple of months, and it became a super duper hit. So, since audiences are liking the remakes, they keep getting made,” says the singer who has sung original songs such as Bekhayali (Kabir Singh; 2019) and Dilbara (Pati Patni Aur Woh; 2019).