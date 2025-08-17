Mura: Here's where to watch Hridhu Haroon's action film in Tamil and Telugu online

Hridhu Haroon's debut Malayalam film, Mura, will be available on another OTT platform in multiple languages soon. The action drama, which is directed by Muhammad Mustafa, will be streaming on Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium on August 29. Poster of Mura

Mura OTT release update

The film, which had a theatrical release in November 2024, had made its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video in December. It has also been confirmed that the movie, which also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu in pivotal roles, will be available for streaming on these platforms in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu from 12 am on August 29.

There are currently no other Malayalam films slated to debut digitally on this particular day. Kammattam, a Malayalam web series, will also be available on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium on the same day. Based on a true story, the six-episode investigative thriller stars Sudev Nair as a cop.

Mura plot and cast details

Despite having a number of new actors in its cast, the action thriller's plot and performances wowed spectators, and it completed a 50-day successful theatrical run. Mala Parvathy, Jobin Das, Anujit Kannan, Yedu Krishna, Vigneshwar Suresh, Kannan Nair, Krish Hassan, Sibi Joseph, and Kani Kusruthi along with a set of new actors also starred in the movie. Suraj seems to be portraying a slightly enigmatic character, which the audience has praised.

The film, which is set in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala, centres on four unemployed youngsters whose lives take a dark turn after they agree to a task at Ani's request. How this alters their lives forever forms the crux of Mura. Kappela, starring Anna Ben, is Muhammad Mustafa's most well-known film. Suresh Babu wrote the script for the movie.

Christy Joby was the music director, while Chaman Chacko was in charge of editing. Fazil Nasser is the cinematographer. Undoubtedly, the film's young cast raised expectations for a fresh approach to performances and storytelling before its theatrical debut. It would be ideal to watch if you enjoy action thrillers once in a while.