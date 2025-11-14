2025 Latin Grammy Awards: Check out full list of award winners as Bad Bunny, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso shine

Bad Bunny enjoyed a great night at the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards as he took home five awards, including the Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos. Also, winning big on the night was the duo of Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso, who won five awards of their own, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bad Bunny accepts the award for record of the year during the 2025 Latin Grammys on Thursday.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Apart from the Album of the Year, Bad Bunny also won in the Best Urban/Fusion Performance, Best Reggaeton Performance, Best Urban Music Album and Best Urban Song categories.

“I dedicate this award to all the young people of Latin America, especially from Puerto Rico,” Bad Bunny said at the ceremony, referring to his homeland, as per the Los Angeles Times.

“Don’t forget where you come from, don’t stop being yourselves. There are many ways to fight for your homeland … we picked up music,” he added.

Another major winners of the night were the Argentine duo of Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso. They took home the awards for Best Pop Song, Best Alternative Music Album, Best Alternative Song, Best Short Form Music Video and Long Form Music Video.

2025 Latin Grammy Awards: Complete list of winners

Record of the Year - Palmeras En El Jardín by Alejandro Sanz.

Album of the Year - Debí Tirar Más Fotos by Bad Bunny

Song of the Year - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido by Edgar Barrera, Andres Jael Correa Rios & Karol G

Best New Artist - Paloma Morphy - Paloma Morphy

Best Contemporary Pop Album - ¿Y Ahora Qué?, by Alejandro Sanz

Best Traditional Pop Album – Bogotá by Andrés Cepeda

Best Pop Song - El Día Del Amigo by Rafa Arcaute, Gino Borri, CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso,

Amanda Ibanez, Vicente Jiménez and Federico Vindver

Best Latin Electronic Music Performance – Veneka by Rawayana Featuring Akapellah

Best Urban/Fusion Performance – DTmF by Bad Bunny

Best Reggaeton Performance - Voy A Llevarte Pa Pr by Bad Bunny

Best Urban Music Album - Debí Tirar Más Fotos by Bad Bunny

Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song – Fresh by Trueno

Best Urban Song - LA MuDANZA by Luis Amed Irizarry, Marcos Efrain Masis, Jay Anthony Nuñez, Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio and Roberto Jose Rosado Torres

Best Rock Album – Novela by Fito Paez

Best Rock Song - La Torre by Nicole Shirel Davidovich, RENEE and Pablo Stipicic

Best Pop/Rock Album - Ya Es Mañana by Morat

Best Pop/Rock Song - Desastres Fabulosos by Conociendo Rusia, Jorge Drexler and Pablo Drexler

Best Alternative Music Album – Papota by CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso

Best Alternative Song - #Tetas by Paco Amoroso, Rafa Arcaute, Gino Borri, CA7RIEL, Gale, Vicente Jiménez “Vibarco” and Federico Vindver

Best Salsa Album – Fotografías by Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado and Orquesta

Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album - El Último Baile by Silvestre Dangond and Juancho De La Espriella

Best Merengue/Bachata Album - Novato Apostador by Eddy Herrera

Best Traditional Tropical Album – Raíces by Gloria Estefan

Best Contemporary Tropical Album - Puñito De Yocahú by Vicente García

Best Tropical Song - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido by Edgar Barrera, Andres Jael Correa Rios and Karol G

FAQs

How many awards did Bad Bunny win at the 2025 Latin Grammys?

He received five.

Who else won five awards at the Latin Grammys?

The pair of Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso.

Who bagged the Album of the Year honor?

Debí Tirar Más Fotos by Bad Bunny.