Bad Bunny in box seat as Latin Grammys hit Vegas

Bad Bunny looks set for a big night on Thursday when the Latin Grammys, the biggest celebration of Spanish and Portuguese-language music, return to Las Vegas.

The reggaeton star has 12 nominations, including best album, best record and best song categories in which he is also competing at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in February.

A triumph for "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" would be another chapter in a year in which the 31-year-old whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio has swept the entertainment world.

A barnstorming residency in his native Puerto Rico has just ended, with a world tour set to kick off this month in the Dominican Republic.

The reggaeton breakout made headlines when he said the tour would not include any dates on the US mainland because he was concerned his fans might be targeted by President Donald Trump's immigration raids.

The one exception to his self-imposed ban will be the Super Bowl halftime show on February 8 in Santa Clara, California.

The performance, which comes midway through the NFL final, is routinely one of the television events of the year, watched by well over 100 million people in the United States alone, with millions more tuning in around the world.

On Thursday night, Bad Bunny faces competition from Argentinian duo Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, whose album "Papota" is also vying for the night's biggest awards.

They are the first nominations for the explosive hip-hop duo, who recently opened several concerts in Latin America for Kendrick Lamar, a strong favorite for the 2026 Grammys.

Edgar Barrera, who as a producer and songwriter has garnered more than 70 nominations at the Latin awards, is also competing for Song and Record of the Year for his work with Karol G on "Si antes te hubiera conocido" .

The album's single "Tropicoqueta" also earned the Colombian singer a nomination for Best Tropical Song.

Karol G is set to be one of the headliners at Coachella next year.

Brazil's Liniker, who in 2022 became the first transgender artist to win a Latin Grammy, is sitting on seven nominations for her album "Caju," including the top three prizes.

Other nominees for the award include Alejandro Sanz, Carin Leon, Gloria Estefan, Joaquina, Rauw Alejandro, Vicente García, and Natalia Lafourcade, who has a total eight nominations.

The Latin Grammys return to the MGM Grand Garden Arena after editions in Spain and Miami.

The show, which kicks off at 5 pm will feature performances from Bad Bunny, Karol G, and Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, as well as by Alejandro Sanz, Carlos Santana, Rauw Alejandro, Kacey Musgraves, Edgar Barrera, Joaquina, Christian Nodal, Nathy Peluso, Elena Rose, and Grupo Frontera.

pr-hg/iv

