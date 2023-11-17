Abhijeet Sawant reacts to Amit Sana's claims on Indian Idol 1 winner, voting lines: He shouldn't forget he was runner-up

Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant has reacted after the singing reality show's first runner-up Amit Sana levelled allegations about how the voting line closed for him during season one. Speaking with News18, Abhijeet called Amit ‘naive,’ adding that he should not forget that he "was the runner-up". (Also Read | Abhijeet Sawant reveals what he did with money made after Indian Idol, and why he was dissatisfied with it) Abhijeet Sawant criticised Amit Sana.

Abhijeet criticises Amit

Talking about Amit, Abhijeet said, “He is very naive. I have been to many competitions. There are several reasons why you lose a competition. It is not just one thing. He should not forget that he was the runner-up. It wasn’t like we both were the only talented boys in the show, there were several other talented people in that competition. I feel, his people have conveyed such allegations to him and it can be sentimental also."

Abhijeet on political influence on Indian Idol

He also added, "It can be their own opinion also. The entire India was voting for us. How is it possible that one of us was getting votes and the other one wasn’t? Indian Idol 1 was also being monitored by the international team. I remember they used to be there on sets all the time." Abhijeet also responded to Amit's claims of ‘political influence’ behind his win. He said that he finds it "unfair to discuss such matters now,” and it makes “no sense” after so many years.

What Amit said

Earlier, speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Amit had made the claims. He had said that the channel had blocked his voting lines just two days ahead of the season one finale to make Abhijeet win the show. The finale of Indian Idol 1 aired on March 5, 2005. Amit also said that Abhijeet's win was supported by political influence. He, however, added that he didn't research that himself.

About Indian Idol

Indian Idol has aired on Sony Entertainment Television since 2004. The first season was hosted by Aman Verma. The judges of the show were Sonu Nigam and Farah Khan. Abhijeet became the winner among 12 contestants.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail