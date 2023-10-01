Adele shares a hug with music legend Paul McCartney at her Las Vegas show

English singer-songwriter Adele has been in Las Vegas for a while now set to perform at Caesars Palace till November 4. In a recent performance, the singer shared a hug with fellow English music legend Paul McCartney who was in attendance at her show. In a recent performance, the singer shared a hug with fellow English music legend Paul McCartney who was in attendance at her show.

In a video shared by Pop Crave on their X (formerly Twitter) account, Adele can be singing while waving to the people in attendance. She moves ahead and reaches a hand towards Paul who rather takes her in for a hug.

The entire crowd in the audience can be heard hooting for the historical moment as they end their quick meetup with a handshake.

“Adele and Paul McCartney share a hug at her show in Las Vegas,” captioned the video.

There is much in common among the two British singers with both having the most songs awarded with at least one Grammy.

With 18 and 16 Golden Gramophones each, they are also the most awarded UK artists at the Grammys in history.

Fans on the internet have been appreciating and bowing to the iconic moment online.

"The fact that Paul McCartney, a legendary musician and one of the founding members of the iconic band The Beatles, attended her show is already noteworthy. The hug they shared carries deeper symbolism. It represents a genuine display of affection and support, showing that despite their different generations and musical backgrounds, they share a bond as fellow artists," commented a user on X.

"The biggest British together omg the collapse," added another.

Along with Paul McCartney, mighties such as Jeff Bezos, LeBron James, Bon Jovi and Martin Short were also in attendance at Weekends with Adele.

Weekends with Adele is the singer's first concert residency held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in LA.

It is a five-moth series of Friday-Saturday night shows, which began on November 18, 2022 and will end on November 4, 2023.