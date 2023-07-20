Aditya Narayan on father-son Delhi concert getting pushed due to floods: Disappointed, but safety comes first

Aditya Narayan Jha took to Instagram to inform fans that his Delhi concert with his father, singer Udit Narayan Jha, has now been postponed. Initially scheduled for July 23, the father-son duo’s first live concert in city has been pushed to September owing to waterlogging and a flood-like situation in the national capital. While fans are disappointed, the singer admits that safety is the priority. Aditya Narayan and Udit Narayan were supposed to perform in Delhi on July 23.

The singer tells us the team would have managed it, “had it been a small show”.

“But the venue we were supposed to perform at accommodates approximately five thousand people. Also, this venue is very near to Yamuna. So we could not risk the safety of our audience,” he says.

On his fans being disappointed, as it was the first Udit-Narayan-Aditya Narayan concert in the city, he says, “Nobody is more disappointed than us but we have to ensure hundred percent safety of our audience. Also, because it’s the first concert with my father, I want to make sure that people not only show up in good numbers but enjoy throughly. Because they are paying their hard earned money to buy tickets, I would not want them to go back disappointed.”

Aditya goes on to narrate an incident when he went for a Justin Bieber concert and it did not turn out the way he expected it to be. “I had flown down to America from Mumbai to watch a few concerts. Because of some technical reasons, there was no light on half of the stage and Bieber was performing on the other half,” he shares, adding, “Which is why, it’s paramount that whoever is coming to my event gets a wholesome experience without any compromises.”

While they took a call to postpone the event almost a week before, there were certain monetary losses the team had to bear. “It was a tough call to make. Whenever there is a postponement, loss toh hota hai but for us, safety of our fans is important. But we are artistes and business is secondary. We think from our heart before listening to our mind,” he tells us.

But Aditya assures that as soon as the situation will get better, he and father will come back to Delhi to perform with full gusto. Meanwhile, he urges people

There are a lot of parts facing the wrath of weather and my heart goes out to people to be safe. “I would request people to be at home as much as possible and be safe,” he ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Syeda Eba Fatima Delhi-based Syeda Eba Fatima writes on Bollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail