Adnan Sami reacts to Congress, Sanjay Raut criticising RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over meal with him: ‘Kindly move on’

The Opposition, Maharashtra Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), criticised the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) over its chief Mohan Bhagwat sharing a meal with singer-composer Adnan Sami. They also claimed that it amounted to being ‘anti-national’ due to Adnan’s lineage. Responding to their claims, the singer reacted to both Congress and Sanjay Raut for their statements. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat with singer Adnan Sami on Sunday.

Adnan Sami responds to Congress, Sanjay Raut Adnan began his note on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Mr Dear respected fellow patriots from the Maharashtra Congress (@INCMaharashtra), It would not be fair on you if anyone blames you for the tragic partition which your foreFATHERS were responsible for as you cannot be held responsible for any of their deeds.”

He then reasoned, “Regardless, today you acknowledge Pakistan as a legitimate nation despite this. It was once India and it is now Pakistan… Therefore once a legitimate conversion has taken place legally & as per procedure, then you accept it and move on… Any doubt? .. Similarly, kindly move on…”

Addressing Sanjay, Adnan wrote, “And my dear Sanjay, (@rautsanjay61) it will be extremely wrong of me to blame your beloved father for the atrocious manner in which you play the harmonium. Your fingering is completely wrong and misplaced! I will be happy to teach you!”

The musician ended his note with, “I’m not a politician, I’m a musician who spreads love through his songs and therefore will love everyone who gives me love- I love you all too…Try love next time…That’s all! Jai Hind & Jai Maharashtra!”