Adnan Sami reacts to Congress, Sanjay Raut criticising RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over meal with him: ‘Kindly move on’
After the opposition slammed RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and called the organisation ‘anti-national’ for sharing a meal with Adnan Sami, the musician responds.
The Opposition, Maharashtra Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), criticised the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) over its chief Mohan Bhagwat sharing a meal with singer-composer Adnan Sami. They also claimed that it amounted to being ‘anti-national’ due to Adnan’s lineage. Responding to their claims, the singer reacted to both Congress and Sanjay Raut for their statements.
Adnan Sami responds to Congress, Sanjay Raut
Adnan began his note on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Mr Dear respected fellow patriots from the Maharashtra Congress (@INCMaharashtra), It would not be fair on you if anyone blames you for the tragic partition which your foreFATHERS were responsible for as you cannot be held responsible for any of their deeds.”
He then reasoned, “Regardless, today you acknowledge Pakistan as a legitimate nation despite this. It was once India and it is now Pakistan… Therefore once a legitimate conversion has taken place legally & as per procedure, then you accept it and move on… Any doubt? .. Similarly, kindly move on…”
Addressing Sanjay, Adnan wrote, “And my dear Sanjay, (@rautsanjay61) it will be extremely wrong of me to blame your beloved father for the atrocious manner in which you play the harmonium. Your fingering is completely wrong and misplaced! I will be happy to teach you!”
The musician ended his note with, “I’m not a politician, I’m a musician who spreads love through his songs and therefore will love everyone who gives me love- I love you all too…Try love next time…That’s all! Jai Hind & Jai Maharashtra!”
What did the Congress and Sanjay Raut say?
On Sunday, Adnan shared pictures of himself sharing a meal with the RSS Chief, along with Rupali Ganguly, Shilpa Shetty and RS Taurani on his social media. Posting it, he wrote, “Had an incredible afternoon with the legendary Sarsanghchalak (Chief) of RSS, Sri Mohan Bhagwat ji. It was delightful to hear him speak, and there were so many myths & misconceptions that he so eloquently explained & cleared. An incredible gentleman & beautiful soul.”
In a post on X, the Maharashtra Congress stated that Adnan’s father had served as a pilot in the Pakistan Air Force and was involved in the 1965 India-Pakistan war, including the attack on Pathankot air base. They wrote, “Adnan Sami's father, Arshad Sami Khan, was a pilot in the Pakistan Air Force who destroyed the Pathankot air base during the 1965 war. Today, Mohan Bhagwat is enjoying a meal with him. RSS = anti-national.”
According to PTI, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut reportedly questioned why the RSS was sharing a meal with Adnan and pointed out that an actress against whom a lookout notice for an economic offence was issued was also present. “Her husband is accused of making porn movies. What message are you giving to the country? Is the Sangh trying to sweep sins under the rug?” he reportedly said without naming anybody.
The two-day event held in Mumbai over the weekend to mark the centenary of the RSS was attended by several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, and others.
