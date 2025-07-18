Adnan Sami recalls Lata Mangeshkar's sweet gesture of singing for his dying father: ‘He had tears in his eyes’

Singer and music composer Adnan Sami had collaborated with Lata Mangeshkar on songs like Shayad Yahi To Pyaar Hai and Teri Yaad. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, the singer spoke about their special bond and recalled how the late singer once sang a song for his father when he was on his deathbed. Adnan Sami recalls Lata Mangeshkar's sweet gesture for his ailing father.

Adnan Sami shared that during his father's final days, when he was suffering from pancreatic cancer and was in the last stage, he felt completely helpless. His father was in Mumbai at the time, and in a moment of emotional desperation, Adnan reached out to Lata Mangeshkar, knowing that she had met his father many years earlier.

Adnan Sami on Lata Mangeshkar's sweet gesture

He recalled how Lata Mangeshkar sang for his ailing father and said, "I told her he’s in this condition, and I would love for you to talk to him; it will cheer him up. I remember going up to him, and he was kind of semi-dozing. I went up to him and told him, ‘Baba, it’s Lata ji on call.’ I gave the phone to him, and suddenly his face lit up. He went on telling her that he had been listening to her songs since childhood. His favourite was Dheere Se Aaja, and she sang it to him over the call. Tears were coming out of his eyes, and he was at peace. That is where she stood for me. I had many messages from her.”

Adnan Sami on Lata Mangeshkar's passion for photography and editing

Adnan also revealed how Lata was very passionate about photography and added, "One of her passions was photography and photo editing. So, when my daughter was born, I was in Germany and I sent her photos of my daughter. She edited the photos and sent them back to me. She would zoom in on the photos, which she would find cute. I would constantly share pictures with her of my daughter, and she would colour correct them, crop them and send them to me. The thing is, she was very special.”

Meanwhile, Adnan recently grabbed headlines for his song with Asha Bhosle, titled Aao Na. The music video featured Bigg Boss 18 fame Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh.