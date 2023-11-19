Aespa members face off in varied outdoor games in upcoming Knowing Bros episode

Knowing Bros (Ask Us Anything) will be releasing a special episode of the show starring the popular K-pop girl band Aespa. On November 18, the popular variety show aired a sneak peek of its upcoming episode where all four members of Aespa enter as guests.

However, there's a twist. Unlike most episodes of the show which are filmed indoors in a signature classroom set, in this upcoming episode the band members will venture into the outdoors to enjoy the arrival of fall.

Aespa and the Knowing Bros cast split into teams of three and face off against each other in a variety of competitive games and missions.

Excitingly, the preview also provides glimpses of Winter singing EXO's ‘Growl’ and Karina singing GFRIEND's ‘Rough’ at different points in the games.

Watch the episode preview below:

Where to Watch?

The Kowing Bros episode featuring Aespa will be aired on November 25 at 8:50 p.m. KST. However, those watching the show on Netflix can check if the episode is available prior.

Social Media Reaction

As fans of the K-pop icon band got hold of the information about the upcoming episode, they left no time to share their enthusiasm about it.

Read some of the comments below:

"Can't Wait To See Winter Cuteness On Knowing Bros 😍" wrote a fan on X.

“Can't wait aespa in knowing bros 🤗” added another.

Aespa: Recent Activities

Aespa is a 4 member South Korean girl band consisting of Karina, Giselle, Winter and NingNing. The group debuted in 2020 and has quickly moved on to become one of the most favourite and followed bands in the K-pop industry.

In this week's episode of Music Bank, the K-pop group performed their recently released single Drama, leaving the fans amazed by their enthralling routine.

On November 16, NOBODY, a collaborative single by (G)I-DLE's Soyeon, Aespa's Winter and IVE's Liz was released. The song which aims at highlighting the vision for the 2023 Busan World Expo features Winter in a dazzling avatar with sparkling vocals and outfits.

On November 10, 2023, the group released their fourth mini-album Drama, consisting of seven tracks: Drama, Trick or Trick, Don't Bink, Hot Air Balloon, YOLO and You.

Keep watching the space for more on Aespa and other K-pop bands.