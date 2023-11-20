aespa's Winter is the newest brand ambassador for Polo Ralph Lauren: See pics

aespa's Winter is the newest brand ambassador for Polo Ralph Lauren. Two days after marking the group’s third anniversary, the band’s vocalist has been roped in as the global brand representative of American luxury. The announcement was made alongside dropping a string of drop dead gorgeous pictures of the K-pop idol flaunting her new status. aespa Winter(Ralph Lauren)

aespa’s Winter releases her first images as Polo Ralph Lauren brand ambassador

On November 20, the brand unveiled stunning photos of the K-pop sensation, showing her sporting a range of pieces from the company's Fall and Holiday collections for 2023.

She is wearing a chic cream-colored sweater that is knitted and goes well with a matching beret cap in the first picture. A blue knit sweater in complementing color is draped casually over her shoulder and paired with a pair of blue jeans.

Winter looks glamorous in the second photo, wearing a gorgeous black midi dress with tiny noodle straps and intricate beading. Tall black boots and a matching black purse complete the ensemble's sophisticated styling. Her choice of open hair and minimal makeup completes the entire look, giving off a sense of carefree chic.

As per WKorea, “Chef Lauren has officially appointed Winter from Group aespa as the Korean ambassador for the flagship brand, 'Polo Chef Lauren.' Since the brand's inception, Chef Lauren has consistently showcased traditional designs that embody both classic elements and originality each season. This has set the standard for the brand, reflecting its commitment to sustainability and the designer's philosophy.”

“In the images accompanying the announcement of the ambassador, the K-pop idol flawlessly showcased the 2023 Fall holiday look and ID bag from Polo Chef Lauren, unveiling the brand's latest female ambassador. Polo's designers continue to explore the globe, bringing forth new lifestyles and concepts, and incorporating the emotions experienced during these travels into their design inspiration. The collaboration between Polo Chef Lauren and Victor promises an enchanting journey ahead. We appreciate your love and attention.”

Winter appeared on the cover of Vogue Korea Digital Issue April 2023 in collaboration with Polo Ralph Lauren. Fans have been waiting eagerly for her to be named the brand's face ever since.