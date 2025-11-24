After Smriti Mandhana’s father, groom-to-be Palash Muchhal also hospitalised; mother shares health update

Music composer Palash Muchhal’s mother, Amita, shares the reason behind his hospitalisation following the postponement of his wedding with Smriti Mandhana.
A day after cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s father was hospitalised due to a sudden health issues, which led to the wedding being postponed, music composer Palash Muchhal was also admitted to a hospital in Sangli.
Sharing a health update, his mother Amita Muchhal revealed that Palash has since returned to Mumbai and is resting as he recovers.
She added that he is under a lot of stress which took a toll on his health.