After Smriti Mandhana’s father, groom-to-be Palash Muchhal also hospitalised; mother shares health update

A day after cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s father was hospitalised due to a sudden health issues, which led to the wedding being postponed, music composer Palash Muchhal was also admitted to a hospital in Sangli. Palash Muchhal's wedding to Smriti Mandhana was scheduled to take place in Sangli on November 23.

Sharing a health update, his mother Amita Muchhal revealed that Palash has since returned to Mumbai and is resting as he recovers.

She added that he is under a lot of stress which took a toll on his health.