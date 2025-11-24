Search
Mon, Nov 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

After Smriti Mandhana’s father, groom-to-be Palash Muchhal also hospitalised; mother shares health update

BySugandha Rawal
Updated on: Nov 24, 2025 11:46 am IST

Music composer Palash Muchhal’s mother, Amita, shares the reason behind his hospitalisation following the postponement of his wedding with Smriti Mandhana.

A day after cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s father was hospitalised due to a sudden health issues, which led to the wedding being postponed, music composer Palash Muchhal was also admitted to a hospital in Sangli.

Palash Muchhal's wedding to Smriti Mandhana was scheduled to take place in Sangli on November 23.
Palash Muchhal's wedding to Smriti Mandhana was scheduled to take place in Sangli on November 23.

Sharing a health update, his mother Amita Muchhal revealed that Palash has since returned to Mumbai and is resting as he recovers.

She added that he is under a lot of stress which took a toll on his health.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Music / After Smriti Mandhana’s father, groom-to-be Palash Muchhal also hospitalised; mother shares health update
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On