Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana wedding postponed, Cricketer’s father rushed to hospital

The wedding of cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal, scheduled to take place in Sangli, Maharashtra on Sunday, has been postponed after Smriti’s father was taken to the hospital due to a sudden health concern. Shocking! Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandh wedding gets postponed, Cricketer’s father rushed to hospital

Confirming the development, family representative Tuhin Mishra shared, “Smriti’s father was taken ill during breakfast. After that an ambulance was called and rushed to hospital where he is under observation,” he said. Mishra further added that the wedding has been deferred at Smriti’s request. “At this junction, we will like to respect the privacy of the family,” he stated.

Smriti’s parents, Smita and Shrinivas Mandhana, reside in Sangli. In recent days, there had been considerable buzz on social media about the couple’s pre-wedding celebrations.

Smriti, one of India’s leading cricketers with over 9,500 international runs to her name, was a key member of the Indian squad that clinched the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup, as well as the Women’s Asia Cup titles in 2016 and 2022. Palash Muchhal, originally from Indore and currently based in Mumbai, is a music composer. His sister, Palak Muchhal, is a well-known playback singer and lyricist.

The couple had already celebrated their haldi and sangeet ceremony earlier, which reportedly took place in an intimate setup. Pictures and videos from the festivities have since gone viral across social media, with fans and well-wishers sharing glimpses of the joyous moments. Clad in traditional attire and seen dancing alongside close family and friends, Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were showered with love online, with many praising their chemistry and the vibrant celebration. The visuals from the pre-wedding events continue to circulate widely, adding to the anticipation around their union.