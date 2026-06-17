All about The Chainsmokers India Tour: Dates, venues, where to get tickets and all the details

From Closer to Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers have given party anthems for an entire generation. The Grammy Award-winning duo, comprising Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, have officially announced their return to India. They will be performing across three cities this December, marking their first India tour since 2023.

The Chainsmokers India Tour dates

Andrew Taggart (L) and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers will be performing in India.(AFP)

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The duo shared the news on Instagram, writing, "INDIA! WE ARE FINALLY COMING BACK! WE CANNOT WAIT TO RETURN FOR 3 SHOWS AT THE END OF THIS YEAR! Thank you all for your patience we know we have been hinting at this for a while but we needed to make sure we were set up to give you all the best experience. We will see you in December!!!!"

The Chainsmokers will be performing in Mumbai on December 18, Delhi on December 19, and Bengaluru on December 20.

The Mumbai leg will see the duo headline Sunburn Festival 2026 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The organisers have not announced the venues for the Delhi and Bengaluru gigs. The Instagram post adds that for Delhi, The Chainsmokers will headline the Indian Sneaker Festival, whereas for Bengaluru, it will be the Sunburn Arena.

How to book tickets?

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{{^usCountry}} Ticket sales for the Mumbai and Bengaluru legs of The Chainsmokers India Tour 2026 are available on BookMyShow. As per the ticketing platform, prices start at ₹3,500. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ticket sales for the Mumbai and Bengaluru legs of The Chainsmokers India Tour 2026 are available on BookMyShow. As per the ticketing platform, prices start at ₹3,500. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Commenting on the announcement, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said, "There are very few artists whose music instantly transports people back to a specific phase of their lives, and The Chainsmokers are absolutely one of them. For Indian millennials and Gen Z, their songs became part of core youth culture moments over the last decade. We understand the emotional excitement fans have around witnessing them live again, especially at a time when nostalgia and shared cultural experiences are driving fan communities globally. Our vision is to create large-scale cultural moments where music, fandom, production and community come together in a way that reflects the scale of what young India wants from live entertainment today." About The Chainsmokers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commenting on the announcement, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said, "There are very few artists whose music instantly transports people back to a specific phase of their lives, and The Chainsmokers are absolutely one of them. For Indian millennials and Gen Z, their songs became part of core youth culture moments over the last decade. We understand the emotional excitement fans have around witnessing them live again, especially at a time when nostalgia and shared cultural experiences are driving fan communities globally. Our vision is to create large-scale cultural moments where music, fandom, production and community come together in a way that reflects the scale of what young India wants from live entertainment today." About The Chainsmokers {{/usCountry}}

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Formed in 2012, The Chainsmokers quickly earned global recognition with their pop hits and have sold more than 118 million records worldwide. Some of their most famous songs include Don't Let Me Down, Paris and Closer. Known for blending pop with electronic dance music and collaborating with top international artists, they have won major awards, including a Grammy, and built a massive global fanbase.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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