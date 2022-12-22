All Too Well snubbed, but Taylor Swift is still in Best Original Song for Oscars shortlist for Carolina

Taylor Swift is out of the Oscars shortlist for Best Live Action Short Film nomination for her 10-minute short All Too Well despite her campaigning efforts. The pop star has a shot at another category though, as revealed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday. (Also read: Guillermo del Toro calls Taylor Swift 'accomplished director' amid criticism: 'I have the greatest admiration for her')

Although Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film received a significant amount of attention when it was released alongside Red (Taylor's Version), she was unable to make the cut for the final 15 slots. The video, which won big at the MTV Video Music Awards for Video of the Year and Best Direction and an American Music Award was inspired by the singer's relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal. The final 15 nominations were determined by the branches from short films and feature animation, directors, producers, and writers.

The short film that stars actors Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien centers around a romantic relationship that quickly turns sour and toxic. It also marked the filmmaking debut for Taylor Swift, who had earlier directed a number of her own music videos including Mine, Lover, The Man, You Need to Calm Down, cardigan, and willow. The singer also held special screenings of her short film at the Toronto International Film Festival and Tribeca Film Festival. All Too Well is also nominated for Best Music Video at the Grammys.

The Oscars shortlist for Best Original Song has been released. pic.twitter.com/a9cKUmNiCm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 21, 2022

Although the short film was snubbed at the shortlist, Taylor still has chance at another category for the Oscars, for Best Original Song. Carolina, the singer's track from Where the Crawdads Sing, the mystery thriller film directed by Olivia Newman is included in the shortlist. Where the Crawdads Sing tells the story of a young woman named Kya who grows up in the North marshlands and is later accused of the murder of a man she once had a relationship with. Earlier Taylor Swift had admitted that she wrote Carolina specially for the film because of her abiding love for the book of the same name by Delia Owens.

The other nominees in the Best Original Song include The Weeknd for Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) from Avatar: The Way of Water, Rihanna for Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Selena Gomez for My Mind and Me from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me and Naatu Naatu for Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR. The final nominations for the 95th Oscars will be announced on Tuesday Jan. 24, 2023.

