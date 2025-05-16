Amaal Mallik on post about cutting ties with his family: 'It did hurt my parents’

Singer Amaal Mallik recently shocked the world when he revealed his depression diagnosis, cutting ties with his family. He even blamed his parents for the distance with his brother Armaan Malik. Now, in a new interview, he has shared that the post did hurt his parents, but brought the family closer. Also read: Amaal Malik's father Daboo Malik reacts with an emotional post after son cut all ties with family. See pic In March, Amaal shared a post revealing that he had cut ties with his family.

Amaal speaks up

In an interview with The Times of India, Amaal looked back at the post where he announced that he is cutting ties with his family.

Amaal mentioned that it was something that he had been keeping in for a long time, adding that it was important for him to let it out. The singer shared that writing his feelings made him feel light.

He shared, "My parents also understood it. It actually brought us closer as a family. They were obviously a little hurt, but they understood that our son is going through so much and we don't get time to understand that sentiment. But it's been much more precious and beautiful after that. I know there have been critics, saying that I have thrown your family under a bus and all, but I think my family got closer after that. We're stronger and happier about these discussions".

Amaal shared that the things had been on his mind and in my heart for quite some time. He added, "It was not impulsive. It may have happened in an impulse, but it's a collection of emotions over years. Everyone's not talking to just get some limelight or some front page. There are things which we feel. But the kind of love and the kind of support that I got from within my family, from my fans, and from people around me, made me feel that at least I am important enough to not give up on myself. That is what that post did for me. I was somewhere beginning to give up on myself. I don't want to do that."

Amaal’s Insta post on his family

In March, Amaal shared a post revealing that he had cut ties with his family. He wrote, "The actions of my parents have been the reason we, as brothers, have grown so distant from each other. Over the past many years, they have left no opportunity to disturb my well-being and belittle my friendships, relationships, mindset, and self-confidence. But I just kept marching on because I know I can, and I believe I’m unshakable."

Further revealing his clinical depression diagnosis, he wrote, "But today, I stand at a point where I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally, and maybe financially too—but that’s the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes, I have only myself to blame for my actions, but my self-worth has been diminished countless times by the actions of near and dear ones who stole pieces of my soul."

He also announced that he was cutting all personal ties with his family, "From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional. This isn’t a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I am committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece, with honesty and strength." However, Amaal later deleted the post and requested media portals not to harass his family.