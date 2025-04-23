Amit Tandon calls Aditya Narayan ‘bigda hua’; slams Udit Narayan over kissing incident: ‘He’s a horny old man’

Singer Amit Tandon has slammed singer Udit Narayan for kissing a fan at a concert, calling him a “horny old man”. He even called his son Aditya a spoilt brat. Also read: 'Udit Ki pappi to nahi': Udit Narayan mocks controversy over him kissing female fans at Pintu Ki Pappi trailer launch Singer Udit Narayan recently landed in controversy after a video of him kissing a few female fans during a live concert surfaced on the internet.

Amit Tandon weighs in on the kiss controversy

Talking to Filmymantra, Amit said, "I love his singing but I just have to say he's a horny old man. I don't know. Is that okay to say that? I mean, wohi hai, kisi ne line maari aur unhone line puri khich di (He took advantage when someone made a move). That's all it is. Fans do this with you. I also have shows where people try to get close, but it depends on you how much you allow them. This thing needed to be limited. If I were a guy and my girlfriend or wife tried to take a photo on stage and something like that happened, I would have beaten him a lot. But I respect him a lot as a singer, and I’m sure the atmosphere at that time was something like that. Still, it’s very important for us to set some limits for ourselves. Ek dayra rakhe (Be in limit).”

Amit also shared that he understands his limits. During the conversation, he was asked about the nature of Udit Narayan‘s son Aditya, who is infamous for his public outbursts, including throwing the mic during a concert. Amit said, “I have no qualms in saying that it was unprofessional and a reflection of a spoilt attitude. Of course, I don’t know him personally, and he might just be a good person. But from the visuals that are doing the rounds, I think it is a very ‘bigda hua’ (spoilt) attitude”.

Udit Narayan’s kiss controversy

Singer Udit Narayan recently landed in controversy after a video of him kissing a few female fans during a live concert surfaced on the internet. The singer received severe backlash on social media, with many calling his move 'disgusting’. In the video, Udit Narayan was seen kissing a female fan on her lips during one of his concerts. The fan was trying to take a selfie with the singer when he kissed her. After receiving immense backlash from the audience, the singer called it ‘unconditional love for fans.’

In response to the backlash, Udit Narayan had told HT, “Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hain (Fans are crazy but we are not. We are decent folks). Some people encourage this and show their love through this. There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands... yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye (This is all craze. One shouldn't pay so much attention to it).”