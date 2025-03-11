'Udit Ki pappi to nahi': Udit Narayan mocks controversy over him kissing female fans at Pintu Ki Pappi trailer launch

The controversy may have died down but Udit Narayan has lost no sleep over it, it seems. The veteran singer joked about his controversial kisses to female fans while appearing at a promotional event in Mumbai on Monday. Almost a month after he was widely criticised over a viral video that showed him kissing female fans at a concert, Udit Narayan joked about the controversy at the trailer launch of a film called Pintu Ki Pappi. (Also read: Udit Narayan calls his ‘so-called scandalous’ video ‘act of pure affection’) Udit Narayan made light of the controversy around his kiss to fans.

Udit Narayan jokes about the controversy

Udit Narayan attended the event in Mumbai on Monday night alongside film's actor, noted choreographer Ganesh Acharya. Speaking on the stage, he said, "It's a beautiful title, Pintu Ki Pappi. Udit ki pappi nahi hai na (It's not Udit's kiss, right)?" the singer said, eliciting roaring laughter from the audience and the team of the upcoming film on stage.

"This is also a coincidence that this had to release now, I mean the music (of this film)" he added. At the trailer launch, Narayan, 69, also claimed the video that went viral last month was two years old and from an event in Australia.

The controversy around Udit Narayan's kiss

In the viral clip, the popular singer was seen returning kisses to female fans as he sang his popular 1990s song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the action thriller Mohra.

In one of the clips circulating on social media at the time, Narayan was seen asking the security personnel to let a selfie-seeking female admirer pass and come near the stage. When the fan went closer to the singer to click the photo with him, she leaned in to kiss him on the cheek, following which Narayan was seen tilting his head and kissing her on the lips.

Many social media users demanded an apology from Narayan and called his action "inappropriate". There were also some who defended the singer, saying it was the woman who initiated the kiss.

In response to the backlash, Udit Narayan had told HT, “Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hain (Fans are crazy but we are not. We are decent folks). Some people encourage this and show their love through this. There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands... yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye (This is all craze. One shouldn't pay so much attention to it).”