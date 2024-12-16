Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar condole Zakir Hussain's death: ‘Unmatched maestro, immeasurable loss’

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain's death has not only shocked the music community but also left film celebrities emotional. Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Hansal Mehta and Dia Mirza, among others, condoled his death, taking to their social media platforms. Zakir died in a hospital in San Francisco, US, at the age of 73, his family said on Monday. (Also Read | When Alla Rakha recited tabla rhythms instead of prayer in baby Zakir Hussain's ears: I'm Goddess Saraswati's worshipper) Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, and Akshay Kumar dedicated posts to Zakir Hussain.

Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Kangana pen note for Zakir

Taking to his blog, Amitabh wrote, "A genius .. an unmatched maestro ..an immeasurable loss ..Zakir Hussain .. has left us ..." Kamal Haasan shared an old picture with Zakir on X (formerly Twitter). He tweeted, "Zakir Bhai! He left too soon. Yet we are grateful for the times he gave us and what he left behind in the form of his art. Goodbye and Thank you. #ZakirHussain." Kangana Ranaut shared an old video of Zakir on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "You made India richer. Thank you for your contribution."

Akshay Kumar, Hansal Mehta also share posts

Akshay Kumar posted a photo on X and said, "Very pained to know about the sad demise of Ustad Zakir Hussain Saab. He was truly a treasure for our country’s musical heritage. Om Shanti." Hansal Mehta also shared old photos on X. His tweet read, "The maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain, passed away a few hours ago. Goodbye, Ustadji. The man who made the tabla sexy, who brought an accompanying instrument to the forefront is gone. Deepest condolences to his family, fans and students around the globe."

Dia Mirza tweeted, "The full moon embraced the golden heartbeat of India. Ustaad Zakir Hussain, the tabla maestro, was not just a musical genius, he was easily one of the kindest, most loving and generous human beings I have ever had the privilege of meeting. His light will shine on and his smile is etched in my heart forever. The joy he exuded with his hair swaying to the rhythm of his tabla and the deep respect he gave every performing artist is imprinted in our minds. #OmShanti #UstadZakirHussain."

About Zakir's life, career

Zakir died from complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He had been in hospital for the past two weeks and was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after his condition deteriorated. His sister Khurshid Aulia said he died "very peacefully". "He passed away very peacefully after the ventilation machine was switched off. This was 4 pm San Francisco time," she told news agency PTI.

Regarded as the greatest tabla player of his generation, Zakir is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola and their daughters -- Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Born on March 9, 1951, he was the son of legendary tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha. In a career spanning six decades, Hussain worked with several renowned international and Indian artists.