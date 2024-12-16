When Alla Rakha recited tabla rhythms instead of prayer in baby Zakir Hussain's ears: I'm Goddess Saraswati's worshipper

Late table maestro Zakir Hussain had once spoken about his father, Alla Rakha, holding him in his arms for the first time. As reported by news agency PTI, Zakir had spoken about the incident eight years ago. Zakir had narrated how his father had welcomed him into this world by putting the musical instrument’s rhythms into his ears when asked to recite prayers. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ricky Kej pay tribute to Zakir Hussain: 'He was a treasure trove of skill') Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain on stage with his legendary father Allah Rakha in an old photo.

When Zakir's father whispered tabla rhythms in infant's ears

Zakir, a few years ago, had said, “I was brought home and handed over to my dad in his arms. The tradition was that the father is supposed to recite a prayer in the baby's ear, welcoming the baby and putting some good words. So he takes me in his arms, puts his lips to my ear and recites the tabla rhythms into my ears."

Zakir's mom got angry, how Alla Rakha responded

He continued, "My mother was livid. She said, 'What are you doing? You're supposed to say, you know, prayers, not rhythms'. And he said, but these are my prayers. This is how I pray. He said, ‘I am the worshipper of Goddess Saraswati and Lord Ganesh’. This was a devout Muslim talking. He said this is the knowledge he got from his teachers and wanted to pass it on to his son."

About Zakir Hussain

The table maestro died at a San Francisco hospital due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, his family said on Monday. Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, Zakir was awarded the Padma Shri in 1988, Padma Bhushan in 2002 and Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

He had his early education at St Michael’s School in Mahim and graduated from St Xavier’s College, both in Mumbai. During his early days, he used to travel by train, and if he could not find a seat, he would spread newspapers on the floor and sleep. During such journeys, so that no one’s feet touched his tabla, he used to sleep with the musical instruments in his lap, as per PTI.