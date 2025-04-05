Anu Malik's Lisa-lookalike daughter makes another stunning appearance, fans talk about their ‘uncanny resemblance’

Singer Anu Malik's wife, Anju Malik, and their two daughters, Ada Malik and Anmol Malik, attended Laila Khan Furniturewala’s Untamed Heart event in Mumbai. Several pictures and videos of the trio emerged on social media platforms. What caught fans' attention was Ada's "uncanny resemblance" to BLACKPINK member Lisa. (Also Read | Anu Malik's daughter Ada Malik ‘looks like BLACKPINK’s Lisa'? Internet thinks so. Watch) Fans think Ada Malik and BLACKPINK's Lisa look similar.

Anu Malik's daughter Ada looks like BLACKPINK's Lisa?

In a clip shared on Instagram, the trio posed for the paparazzi at the event. Ada was dressed in a cream shirt, under a beige sweater, and matching pants. Anju and Anmol twinned in black outfits. Ada sported a short hairdo with bangs. She also opted for bold eye makeup.

Does internet think Ada and Lisa look alike?

Reacting to a video, a fan wrote, "The uncanny resemblance, though briefly." A person wrote, "Oh yes, I see it now. Wow, our own Lisa." A comment read, "Ya, they look similar, like a lot." "She tries looking like Lisa, I guess, and it works," commented another fan.

A few of the comments said that they don't look similar. "She wears the same makeup. She has a little resemblance," read a comment. A person said, "Change her hairstyle and make-up, and then Lisa will be gone."

This isn't the first time fans have said that Ada and Lisa look similar. Last month, when the Malik family attended filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's son Konark Gowariker's wedding reception in Mumbai, fans spoke about how they look alike.

Who is Ada Malik?

Anu's daughter is a fashion designer by profession. She completed her studies at Parsons School of Design in New York. Ada was part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She had partnered up with dancer Shyam Yadav. She recently designed an origami dress for Tanisha Mukerji. Ada often shares videos and pictures as she wears cute outfits. She has also met and worked with several celebrities, including Tiger Shroff.