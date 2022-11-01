AP Dhillon injured on tour, shares photo from hospital bed as he announces cancellation of some US shows. See pic

Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon, who had been performing across North America, recently took to Instagram Stories to announce his upcoming concerts in San Francisco and Los Angeles were being postponed after he suffered an injury while on tour. The singer apologised to his fans for the ‘inconvenience’ as he shared a photo of himself. He also announced rescheduled dates of the cancelled shows. Also read: AP Dhillon after Sidhu Moose Wala's death, ‘People will never know what you have to deal with as a Punjabi artist’

Although the details are not confirmed, AP Dhillon appears to be in the hospital in the photo he shared on Instagram Stories. Along with it, he wrote, “To all my fans in California. It breaks my heart to inform you that my shows in San Francisco and Los Angeles are being postponed due to an unfortunate injury that I suffered while on tour. I am doing well. And I am expected to fully recover. However, I will not be able to perform at this time. I have been waiting eagerly to see you all and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you. See you all in a few weeks. Hang on to your tickets. They will be valid for the newly rescheduled dates.”

In another note shared on Instagram Stories, the singer said, “Rescheduled dates… San Francisco: November 1 to December 13, November 2 to December 14… Los Angeles: November 4 to December 11.”

AP Dhillon shared the news of him getting injured on Instagram Stories. He also shared the new dates for his shows that were cancelled.

AP Dhillon’s Out of This World Tour kicked off at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on October 8. The India-born and Ontario-raised singer is visiting a total of 10 cities across Canada and the US in the ongoing tour, including New York, Atlanta, Calgary, and Toronto.

The singer broke into the music scene in 2019 with the single titled Fake featuring G Minxr, and has since then gone on to record multiple global hits and gain fans around the world. He has become well known for fusing R&B, hip-hop, pop and rap into his Punjabi songs.

