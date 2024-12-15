Menu Explore
AP Dhillon surprises fans as Honey Singh, Jazzy B join him on stage in Delhi show; internet says, ‘Party getting hot’

ByAnanya Das
Dec 15, 2024 10:37 AM IST

AP Dhillon began his set with his signature hits such as Summer High, Brown Munde, Excuses, and Dil Nu. Watch videos.

Singer AP Dhillon performed in New Delhi on Saturday evening as part of his The Brownprint Tour and had a few surprises for his fans. Honey Singh, Jazzy B and Shinda Kahlon joined AP Dhillon on stage, making the crowd cheer and hoot for them. Several videos and pictures of the singers performing emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | AP Dhillon almost falls flat on his face during Mumbai concert. Watch him make a quick recovery)

AP Dhillon was joined by Honey Singh and Jazzy B on stage.
AP Dhillon was joined by Honey Singh and Jazzy B on stage.

Jazzy B and Honey Singh perform with AP Dhillon

Jazzy B sang Dil Luteya at the event while Honey Singh performed his song Millionaire. AP Dhillon began his set with his signature hits such as Summer High, Brown Munde, Excuses, and Dil Nu. He was joined by his collaborator Shinda. The duo performed songs including Bora Bora and Old Money.

Trio have fun time during Delhi show

In a clip, AP Dhillon, Jazzy B and Honey tried some dance moves together. During his show, AP Dhillon also asked the audience, “Delhi, are you having fun? Make some noise.”

AP Dhillon also shared a video on Instagram featuring himself, Jazzy and Honey as they danced to Dil Luteya. They also laughed and posed for the camera. He captioned the post, "THE BIG 3."

Fans left in awe

Reacting to the videos, a fan wrote, "He can shake the whole stadium just with one song from 2012 era. Party getting hot after many years." A comment read, "Lucky audience." A person said, "Emperor is shining everywhere again. When yoyo comes public gone crazy." An Instagram user commented, "What a show! What singers! This is epic history. Can't get better." "Omg, I would have loved to see it!!!" read another comment.

About AP Dhillon's India tour

During his recent show in Mumbai, AP Dhillon was joined on stage by television personality Malaika Arora. Several videos and pictures from the concert emerged online, in which Malaika was seen grooving with him on the stage. The duo even shared a warm hug. The event also featured acts by singers Nikita Gandhi and Wahzir in The Hood.

So far, AP Dhillon has performed in Mumbai and New Delhi. His tour will conclude in Chandigarh on December 21. In September, Dhillon announced his India tour. This marks his second tour in India, following his debut in 2021.

About Honey Singh

Honey is known for his hit songs, including Dope Shope, Angreji Beat, Brown Rang, High Heels, Blue Eyes, Desi Kalakaar, and One Bottle Down.

