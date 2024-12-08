AP Dhillon almost falls flat on his face during Mumbai concert. Watch him make a quick recovery

AP Dhillon almost had an oops moment on stage as he performed in Mumbai on Saturday evening. The Indo-Canadian rapper-singer was spotted almost falling down on stage, as he quickly recovered and jumped ahead. The video has now surfaced on social media. AP Dhillon made a splash during his performance at the MMRDA grounds at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Also read: AP Dhillon gets Mumbai grooving to his tunes as ‘childhood crush’ Malaika Arora joins him on stage) AP Dhillon almost fell on stage during his concert.

AP Dhillon trips on stage

In the video that was shared by a film page on X, the singer was seen rushing on his way to get on stage. He tripped at that instant and was seen getting hold of the steps with his fingers as he tumbled. Thankfully, he did not suffer a fall and got up quickly. The singer was seen smiling after the save and rushed back on stage a few seconds later.

AP Dhillon brings Malaika during his concert

The singer charmed audiences with a number of his hit tracks, including Brown Munde, With You, and Dil Nu. The rapper-singer is currently in India as part of his The Brownprint 2024 India Tour. In a surprise moment, actor Malaika Arora was spotted among the audience at the concert. The singer had a fan moment and went ahead to bring her to the stage. He revealed that she is indeed his “childhood crush”. Videos from the concert soon surfaced on X, where Malaika was seen grooving to the singer’s tunes while fans cheered for the two on stage. Towards the end, the two shared a hug before Malaika got off the stage.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, the singer had said, “I respect Bollywood and what it’s doing for music, but right now, I'm focused on creating my own sound, telling stories my way. But if something organic comes up, where I can stay true to my style, then why not? However, I won’t compromise on my artistic vision just to fit into a certain mould.”