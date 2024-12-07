AP Dhillon gets Mumbai grooving to his tunes as ‘childhood crush’ Malaika Arora joins him on stage

Mumbaikars experienced a ‘Summer High' in December, as Indo-Canadian rapper-singer AP Dhillon performed in the city on Saturday night. Thousands of fans thronged the MMRDA grounds at Bandra Kurla Complex as the singer enthralled them with a string of his hits, including Excuses, Brown Munde, With You, and Dil Nu, among others. Dhillon and his partner Shinda Kahlon also sang numbers from his recently released EP, such as Bora Bora and Old Money. AP Dhillon performed in Mumbai on Saturday night

The crowd went into a frenzy more than once when Dhillon entered the crowd. Elevating the craze of the night, the artiste said, “Mumbai, are you having fun? Make some noise”. The rapper-singer is currently in India as part of his The Brownprint 2024 India Tour. The event also witnessed acts by singers like Nikita Gandhi and Wahzir In The Hood. Actor-model-entreprenuer Malaika Arora was also spotted among the audience. Dhillon himself had a fan moment when he invited her to the stage and revealed that she is indeed his “childhood crush”.

A major highlight of the event was the 360-degree stage, which allowed Dhillon’s fans across the venue to interact with him.

Talking to HT City recently, Dhillon said it was an overwhelming experience to perform in India: “It’s surreal to headline arenas where I once dreamt of performing. What’s most special is the genuine connection with the audience — they connect with the stories in my music on a deep level. Hearing how a lyric has impacted someone's life, especially in my homeland, is incredibly moving. I try to stay grounded, remembering my roots.”

When asked if he has any plans to pursue opportunities in Bollywood, the 31-year-old, who hails from Gurdaspur (Punjab) had said, “I respect Bollywood and what it’s doing for music, but right now, I'm focused on creating my own sound, telling stories my way. But if something organic comes up, where I can stay true to my style, then why not? However, I won’t compromise on my artistic vision just to fit into a certain mould.”