Malaika Arora and Saif Ali Khan blend elegance and charm in chic looks as they are clicked together. Watch

Malaika Arora and Saif Ali Khan were clicked by the paparazzi recently during an outing in Mumbai. The stars exuded elegance and charm in their chic ensembles for the occasion. Let's decode their OOTDs. Malaika Arora and Saif Ali Khan get clicked by the paparazzi in Mumbai.

Malaika Arora and Saif Ali Khan exude elegance

The video captured Malaika and Saif posing for the paparazzi. The stars chose contrasting looks for the occasion. While Saif looked dapper in a well-fitted shirt and pants set in dark black and grey tones, Malaika served a steal-worthy Indo-Western sartorial moment in an ivory outfit that could be your go-to look for the ongoing wedding season.

More about Malaika and Saif's outfits

Malaika's ivory ensemble features a long coat with full-length sleeves, crisp notch-lapel collars, padded shoulders, a tailored fitting, and a front button closure. She wore it over a matching ivory waistcoat featuring a plunging V-neckline and a button-down front. A pair of straight-leg flared white pants rounded off the ensemble.

Malaika styled the look with block heels, a chunky gold chain-link necklace, and statement earrings. With her hair tied in a messy knot, she chose darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, smokey eyes, nude pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, wine-red nails, and glowing skin for the glam.

Meanwhile, Saif OOTD featured a grey linen shirt with pressed collars, folded full-length sleeves, a fitted silhouette, and front button-down closures. A mid-rise, straight-leg black pants with a tapered fitting completed the outfit. Lastly, he chose matching dress shoes, complemented with sunglasses, a trimmed beard, and a backswept hairdo to add a suave touch to the look.

About Malaika Arora and Saif Ali Khan

Malaika recently kickstarted a new restaurant, Scarlett House, with her son, Arhaan Khan. The eatery lies inside a quaint 90-year-old Indo-Portuguese bungalow in Bandra’s Pali Village.

Meanwhile, Saif was last seen in Devara: Part 1 alongside NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor. He is married to Kareena Kapoor Khan, and they have two sons - Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.