Priyanka Chopra's sizzling but sweet beach look: Bikinis, linen shorts and a lot of sand

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are spending quality time with their family in Australia. The couple took their daughter Malti and family for a fun outing at the Gold Coast beach. Priyanka wore a printed white bikini, white shorts and cute accessories to style the beach look. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' relaxed style during family time with Malti is couple goals. Pics) Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Malti spend quality time at the beach. (Instagram)

Decoding Priyanka Chopra's beach look for outing with Nick Jonas and Malti

A fan page of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared pictures from the couple's beach outing with their daughter and family. Priyanka's printed white bikini features spaghetti strap ties, a plunging neckline, a multi-coloured herringbone pattern, and triangle bust cups. She paired the bikini top with white linen shorts featuring a high-rise waist, relaxed fitting, and a waist tie on the front.

Priyanka accessorised the beach-ready ensemble with a dainty gold chain, hoop earrings, sunglasses, rings, a bracelet, rainbow-coloured Croc sandals, and a white-and-blue cap. She opted for a no-makeup look to the beach and left her wavy tresses loose.

Meanwhile, Nick complemented his wife in a co-ord ensemble. He wore a navy blue linen shirt with front button closures and quarter-length sleeves. He styled it with matching linen shorts, a white tee, slip-on sneakers, sunglasses, and a baseball cap.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' backyard date with Malti

Earlier, Priyanka and Nick were photographed at a friend's house enjoying a laidback day with family and friends. The couple was seen having marshmallows, playing with Malti, and chilling with Priyanka's mom, Madhu Chopra. For the occasion, the actor wore a cropped tank top, jogger pants, and a shacket, while Nick chose a laidback look in a black printed tee, matching shorts, and sneakers.

About Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Malti

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018. The couple had two grand ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on January 15, 2022, via surrogacy.