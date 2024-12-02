Bollywood on AP Dhillon’s mind? He says, ‘Why not? But won’t compromise on my artistic vision’

AP Dhillon is aware of the kind of buzz his India tour has created. Set to perform in the country after three years, starting his The Brownprint India 2024 Tour with a gig in Mumbai this Saturday, the Indo-Canadian rapper says the kind of “love and support in India is truly humbling”. Calling this phase of his life a “dream”, he shares, “It’s surreal to headline arenas where I once dreamt of performing. What’s most special is the genuine connection with the audience — they connect with the stories in my music on a deep level. Hearing how a lyric has impacted someone's life, especially in my homeland, is incredibly moving. I try to stay grounded, remembering my roots.” AP Dhillon is currently in India for a multi-city tour

While Bollywood has been a natural progression for many Punjabi singers and rappers, including Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah and Karan Aujla, among others, is venturing into Hindi film music on his mind too? “I respect Bollywood and what it’s doing for music, but right now, I'm focused on creating my own sound, telling stories my way. But if something organic comes up, where I can stay true to my style, then why not? However, I won’t compromise on my artistic vision just to fit into a certain mould,” says Dhillon, who hails from Gurdaspur (Punjab).

So is there a certain genre or kind of cinema he’d want to associate with? “It would have to be authentic, a genuine reflection of our culture and people — telling untold stories about our community, our struggles, and our triumphs,” says the musician, who has hits such as With You, Old Money and Dil Nu, among others, to his credit.

Ask him about the hype around so many Punjabi artistes going global, and Dhillon is evidently elated: “The current success of Punjabi music is a testament to the audience celebrating their cultural identity on a global scale. It’s amazing to see how global Punjabi music has become.”

Dhillon's songs are loved by audiences, especially the younger lot. Ask if he keeps a certain target audience in mind while making his songs, and he tells us, “I never create music with a specific target audience in mind; that would stifle authenticity. My songs stem from my personal experiences and emotions —struggles, triumphs, love, and pain. Perhaps younger listeners connect more because they're navigating similar life stages, bridging tradition and modernity, and facing their own challenges.”

Talking about his plan for his upcoming multi-city tour, Dhillon says it's going to be “a celebration of my connection with India and my fans here”. He adds, “It's been three years, and I am eager to reconnect in person. We're creating a complete experience, going beyond just the music to deliver something truly special.”

Speaking of the process of making music, Dhillon says tough times also inspire him. “I feel challenges fuel my creativity. Difficult times often inspire the most authentic music. To stay focused, I spend a lot of time alone in the studio, disconnecting from social media and the outside noise. That silence is essential for hearing my own creative voice.”