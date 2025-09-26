AP Dhillon's One of One India Tour 2025: Mumbai concert's most expensive ticket priced at 6.25 lakh

Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon has announced his One of One India Tour 2025, promising one of the biggest live music experiences. The tour details, announced on 24 September, will see the singer performing in eight cities across India, marking his third major tour in the country. AP Dhillon's India Tour 2025 to commence in December.

Most expensive ticket in Mumbai

The tour is set to begin in December, with early bird tickets for VISA cardholders going live today, 26 September, on BookMyShow. General ticket sales will start on 28 September at 12 PM IST. Ticket prices for the Mumbai show begin at ₹3,200, with the highest-priced VVIP ticket costing a staggering ₹6.25 lakh, inclusive of booking fees.

The ₹6.25 lakh package offers an exclusive VVIP experience for 15 people at a VVIP-Crystal table, including partial seating with an elevated viewing platform, dedicated entry lanes and washrooms, gourmet food, and eight premium bottles, 24 beers, and 24 energy drinks. Last year, Punjabi singer Karan Aujla’s It Was All A Dream India Tour, organised by the same team, saw group tickets priced as high as ₹15 lakh, with individual VVIP passes costing ₹1 lakh.

Tour Highlights

Hailed as Dhillon’s most ambitious tour to date, One of One India Tour 2025 will take the singer to cities that have not hosted him before, with Shinda Kahlon joining him on stage. Both Dhillon and the organisers have pledged ₹100 from each ticket sold towards flood relief efforts in Punjab.

Fans can expect Dhillon to perform his latest releases such as Afsos, STFU, Without Me, and Thodi Si Daaru, along with popular tracks including Brown Munde, Excuses, Insane, Summer High, and With You.

About AP Dhillon's One of One India tour 2025

The tour kicks off on 5th December 2025 in Ahmedabad. After performing and entertaining his fans with his energetic numbers in Delhi NCR on December 7, Ludhiana on December 12, Pune on December 14, Bengaluru on December 19, Kolkata on December 21 and Mumbai on December 26, the singer will conclude his tour on 28th December 2025 in Jaipur.