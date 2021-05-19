Home / Entertainment / Music / AR Rahman on Selena Gomez, Madonna's wishes to collaborate with him: 'I never get to meet them'
Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman and singer Selena Gomez.
Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman and singer Selena Gomez.
music

AR Rahman on Selena Gomez, Madonna's wishes to collaborate with him: 'I never get to meet them'

  • Singers Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, among others, have expressed their wish to work with AR Rahman. The music composer has now reacted.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 06:28 PM IST

Music composer AR Rahman was recently asked his opinion about Selena Gomez's interest in working with him. The Oscar-winning composer revealed he has come across several artists expressing their wish to collaborate with him but he hasn't been able to meet them.

Rahman recently appeared on A Little Late With Lilly Singh where he had the discussion. He shared the clip from the chat on his Instagram as well.

In the video, host Lilly Singh asked him, "In 2020, Selena Gomez said in an interview that she wants to work with you, did you know that?”

“I keep seeing all this stuff, but I think people are just confused, ‘where is my management? Did Selena Gomez call you?’ Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez and Madonna, all these people talking about me, but then I never get to meet them because I am on the other side of the world," he replied.

"Sometimes we feel like the whole world is one because we all understand beats, we all understand grooves and hooks and music. So it feels good and in this whole divided world today, I feel like music is the one thing which is the magic left," added AR Rahman.

In 2020, during an interview with Luxebook, Selena was asked which artist she 'would love to collaborate with in the future'. She said, "I like AR Rahman’s work. He is a global figure today and I would love to sing or be a part of his compositions. I think it would be beautiful to sing for a Bollywood movie."

In 2014 Taylor had told Hindustan Times, “I have heard a lot about AR Rahman. I think he is a fantastic musician. His music touches the soul. I would love to hear him live in performance once." Madonna in 2012 had said, "I would like to work with him (AR Rahman) when the opportunity comes, and things work out."

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari turns Abhinav Shukla's latest muse for a fun video on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, watch

Last month, his maiden production 99 Songs, a musical drama, was released in three languages--Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. He released his long-pending film in some parts of the country, excluding Maharashtra and Delhi, instead of opting for OTT platforms. Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, 99 Songs is co-written and produced by AR Rahman. He has also composed the film's soundtrack.

He is known for his compositions in films like Roja, Rangeela, Delhi 6, Rockstar and Slumdog Millionaire among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
ar rahman ar rahman songs ar rahman music selena gomez + 2 more

Related Stories

Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin worked together in Midnight Run, a 1988 American action comedy.
Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin worked together in Midnight Run, a 1988 American action comedy.
hollywood

Robert De Niro pays tribute to Midnight Run co-star Charles Grodin

ANI |
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin's 1988 drama Midnight Run is often regarded as moviedom's one of the great buddy-action flicks.
READ FULL STORY
Kangana Ranaut has penned down several points on the Covid-19 pandemic.
Kangana Ranaut has penned down several points on the Covid-19 pandemic.
bollywood

Kangana's message as celebs raise funds for Covid-19: 'Don't beg from the poor'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 04:47 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has shared 'lessons from the pandemic', after she tested Covid-19 negative. The actor has spoken about relief measures started by people and celebrities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.