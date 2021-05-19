AR Rahman on Selena Gomez, Madonna's wishes to collaborate with him: 'I never get to meet them'

Music composer AR Rahman was recently asked his opinion about Selena Gomez's interest in working with him. The Oscar-winning composer revealed he has come across several artists expressing their wish to collaborate with him but he hasn't been able to meet them.

Rahman recently appeared on A Little Late With Lilly Singh where he had the discussion. He shared the clip from the chat on his Instagram as well.

In the video, host Lilly Singh asked him, "In 2020, Selena Gomez said in an interview that she wants to work with you, did you know that?”

“I keep seeing all this stuff, but I think people are just confused, ‘where is my management? Did Selena Gomez call you?’ Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez and Madonna, all these people talking about me, but then I never get to meet them because I am on the other side of the world," he replied.

"Sometimes we feel like the whole world is one because we all understand beats, we all understand grooves and hooks and music. So it feels good and in this whole divided world today, I feel like music is the one thing which is the magic left," added AR Rahman.

In 2020, during an interview with Luxebook, Selena was asked which artist she 'would love to collaborate with in the future'. She said, "I like AR Rahman’s work. He is a global figure today and I would love to sing or be a part of his compositions. I think it would be beautiful to sing for a Bollywood movie."

In 2014 Taylor had told Hindustan Times, “I have heard a lot about AR Rahman. I think he is a fantastic musician. His music touches the soul. I would love to hear him live in performance once." Madonna in 2012 had said, "I would like to work with him (AR Rahman) when the opportunity comes, and things work out."

Last month, his maiden production 99 Songs, a musical drama, was released in three languages--Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. He released his long-pending film in some parts of the country, excluding Maharashtra and Delhi, instead of opting for OTT platforms. Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, 99 Songs is co-written and produced by AR Rahman. He has also composed the film's soundtrack.

He is known for his compositions in films like Roja, Rangeela, Delhi 6, Rockstar and Slumdog Millionaire among others.

