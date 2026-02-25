Arijit Singh says unfinished songs will release throughout year, gives hope post retirement: ‘Who knows what lies ahead’
Arijit Singh revealed he has stopped taking new playback singing assignments but will release unfinished songs throughout the year.
Singer Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing in January this year, leaving fans disappointed. Now, after stepping away from new assignments, the singer has penned an emotional note thanking his listeners for their kindness and revealed that his unfinished songs will continue to be released throughout the year — an announcement that has delighted fans.
Arijit Singh pens emotional note for his fans
On Tuesday, Arijit took to his private account on X and wrote a note that read, “This message is just for my listeners. Please don’t read and swipe right now if you are not my listener — it’s a humble request. Hello beautiful people! I just want to tell you all that I love you. Thank you so much for your kindness in this ruthless world. Although I have stopped taking new assignments, the list of pending songs is not small, you know. I will have to complete a lot of songs.”
He added, “Don’t get involved in explaining things to people. How many times will you? There are so many unfinished songs; they are going to keep releasing until they are done. Maybe throughout this whole year. Maybe it will extend into next year too. Be peaceful. Try to get off this platform. Remove spike proteins from your body, leave 5G. Read, love, meditate. Jay Devi! Also, who knows what lies ahead?”
Fans expressed excitement over his announcement. One comment read, “That’s good, we will get to listen to such a melodious voice for another year.” Another wrote, “Him saying ‘who knows what lies ahead’ to imply he might return to playback singing in the future?” A fan added, “Arijit saying humari adhuri kahani is all things warm.” Another commented, “People on social media were saying he took a U-turn after Ek Din released. No wonder he has to clarify such a basic thing.”
About Arijit Singh’s retirement
On January 27, Arijit announced he was stepping back from playback singing and wrote on X, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”
Soon after the announcement, Aamir Khan visited him in his hometown to record the title track of his son Junaid Khan’s upcoming film, Ek Din. In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Aamir Khan Productions, Aamir was seen requesting Arijit not to quit playback singing. He said, “Aise mat kar yaar, hum logon ka kya hoga?”
While celebrities such as Shreya Ghoshal expressed support for Arijit’s decision, several others urged him to reconsider.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.