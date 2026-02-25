Arijit Singh says unfinished songs will release throughout year, gives hope post retirement: ‘Who knows what lies ahead’

On Tuesday, Arijit took to his private account on X and wrote a note that read, “This message is just for my listeners. Please don’t read and swipe right now if you are not my listener — it’s a humble request. Hello beautiful people! I just want to tell you all that I love you. Thank you so much for your kindness in this ruthless world. Although I have stopped taking new assignments, the list of pending songs is not small, you know. I will have to complete a lot of songs.”

Singer Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing in January this year, leaving fans disappointed. Now, after stepping away from new assignments, the singer has penned an emotional note thanking his listeners for their kindness and revealed that his unfinished songs will continue to be released throughout the year — an announcement that has delighted fans.

He added, “Don’t get involved in explaining things to people. How many times will you? There are so many unfinished songs; they are going to keep releasing until they are done. Maybe throughout this whole year. Maybe it will extend into next year too. Be peaceful. Try to get off this platform. Remove spike proteins from your body, leave 5G. Read, love, meditate. Jay Devi! Also, who knows what lies ahead?”

Fans expressed excitement over his announcement. One comment read, “That’s good, we will get to listen to such a melodious voice for another year.” Another wrote, “Him saying ‘who knows what lies ahead’ to imply he might return to playback singing in the future?” A fan added, “Arijit saying humari adhuri kahani is all things warm.” Another commented, “People on social media were saying he took a U-turn after Ek Din released. No wonder he has to clarify such a basic thing.”

About Arijit Singh’s retirement On January 27, Arijit announced he was stepping back from playback singing and wrote on X, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

Soon after the announcement, Aamir Khan visited him in his hometown to record the title track of his son Junaid Khan’s upcoming film, Ek Din. In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Aamir Khan Productions, Aamir was seen requesting Arijit not to quit playback singing. He said, “Aise mat kar yaar, hum logon ka kya hoga?”

While celebrities such as Shreya Ghoshal expressed support for Arijit’s decision, several others urged him to reconsider.