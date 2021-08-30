As Shaan's son leaves for college, singer says 'Tanha Dil has come full circle'

Singer Shaan is emotional as his son Sohum leaves for the US. On Monday, he shared an update with his fans, and told them that Sohum will pursue higher studies at University of Southern California.

Shaan was also reminded of his hit song, Tanha Dil, which was also about a young man leaving his home to start a new life while missing all the good time he spent with his friends and teachers at school. "Now with my Son, Soham, gone for his higher studies to USC, California, a song I wrote 21yrs ago has taken a full circle .. #TanhaDil," he wrote.

Now with my Son, Soham, gone for his higher studies to USC, California, a song I wrote 21yrs ago has taken a full circle .. #TanhaDil — Shaan (@singer_shaan) August 30, 2021

Tanha Dil, the album, released in 2000 and launched Shaan into stardom. The song was composed by Ram Sampath. He later went on to sing songs such as Musu Musu Haasi, Wo Pehli Baar, Chaand Sifarish, Om Shanti Om and many others.

Sohum is Shaan's eldest son. He also has another son with wife Radhika Mukherjee named Shubh. On Sohum's birthday, in June, Shaan shared a photo with him on Instagram and wrote, "My older boy @sohamukherji turns 19 today … and it fills my heart with joy that he is compassionate, sincere, charming, and super talented at everything he does … this is big year for him as he’s preparing to head to University of Southern California ( USC).. and pursue a degree in Music and Law."

Shaan has cut down on singing for Bollywood movies and has been releasing his own music lately. "I went from two recordings a week, to two a month, to two a year, and that's when I decided I'm going to take things into my own hands, and I started a music label, and I put original songs on YouTube," he said in an interview to Bollywood Hungama recently.

He told Hindustan Times in another interview, "The company you keep is important. If you surround yourself with the right people, who will call a spade a spade, and won’t keep you in any delusional world… I am aware it’s always been like that, it’s about youngsters, because the consumption is for them. For me, to just be around and get projects even after 25 years, I am thrilled."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON