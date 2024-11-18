Ayushmann Khurrana's fan throws dollars at him during NYC concert, actor asks ‘main kya karunga iska?’

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently touring the US and has performed in Chicago, New York and San Jose. His performances with his band Ayushmann Bhava have opened to a thundering response during his second music tour in the US. (Also Read – Ayushmann Khurrana calls his father ‘dictator’: ‘Getting beaten with chappals, belts was par for the course') Ayushmann Khurrana's thoughtful gesture at his recent concert in New York City(AFP)

What happened at his New York concert?

During his New York City concert on Saturday, November 16, an audience member threw multiple dollar bills on stage as a token of appreciation for his electrifying performance. Ayushmann paused his performance and took a moment to politely request the audience member to use this money and donate it to a charity.

Ayushmann was taking a break from singing his popular song Pani Da Rang from his debut film, Shoojit Sircar's 2012 comedy Vicky Donor. A fan splashed a bunch of US dollars on the stage, leaving Ayushmann surprised. He then took to the mic and addressed the fan, “Paaji, aisa na karein yar. Please don't do this. Aise na karo aap, aap uska charity kar dein, kuchh kar dein, ye mat karein aap please. (Give it to some charity or somewhere else. Please don't do this). I love you. Aapki bahut saari izzat hai, par aap isko please charity khul ke karein aap, bina kisi ko bataye, bina kisi ko dikhaye. Main kya karunga iska? (I respect you a lot, but please give this to charity without telling anyone or showing anyone. What would I do with it?" He then continued singing the song, as the audience applauded his thoughtful gesture.

Internet reacts

His gesture is being appreciated across social media too. An audience member shared the video from the concert and wrote on Instagram, “It’s disheartening to see such a disrespectful act at a live concert. During Ayushmann Khurrana’s recent NYC performance, a fan threw a bunch of dollars on stage while he was singing. Instead of enjoying the music, this individual chose to flaunt their wealth in a tasteless manner.”

The person added, “Ayushmann, known for his humility and grace, paused the show and politely requested the audience to consider donating to charity instead of such frivolous gestures. His response was not only classy but also highlighted the importance of using wealth for good. Let’s hope this incident serves as a reminder to everyone attending live events to respect the artists and the experience for all.” Another Instagram user commented, “He is such a gem person (diamond emoji) very well answered.”

Ayushmann will be next seen in Thama.