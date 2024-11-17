Ayushmann Khurrana calls his father ‘dictator’: ‘Getting beaten with chappals, belts was par for the course'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed that his father was really strict and would often beat him with ‘chappals and belts’, adding that it has led to a certain amount of childhood trauma in him. Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana says he lost his mind after Vicky Donor became a hit: ‘Striking a balance is very important’ Ayushmann Khurrana's father, astrologer P Khurana died last year.

His father P Khurana was popularly known in North India for his contribution in the field of astrology. Hailing from Chandigarh, Punjab, he also wrote books based on his knowledge of the subject. He died last year.

Ayushmann looks back

In an interview on the Honestly Saying Podcast, Ayushmann spoke about being a father and his childhood memories. “I became a father in my 20s. In fact, Vicky Donor was released when I was already a father. It was very different. Both me and Tahira (Kashyap, filmmaker) evolved together because we were very young parents. The best part is that I have a daughter. You become a better person. Daughters teach you to be more empathetic,” said Ayushmann.

He was asked if he was a different father when compared to his own, to which Ayushmann shared, “I’m a completely different father. Mine was a dictator. Getting beaten with chappals, belts, etc… were par for the course, and of course, there was childhood trauma.... One day I was returning from a party, and my shirt smelled of cigarette smoke. Now, I never touched it (cigarette) because of the fear of my father. But I still got beaten up for it.”

Ayushmann is married to Tahira Kashyap. The two, who have been together since their school days, got married in 2008. They have two kids together – 10-year-old son Virajveer and 8-year-old daughter Varushka.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Dream Girl 2. He will join the horror-comedy universe of Maddock Films with Thama. The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It is slated to be released on Diwali 2025. In the film, Ayushmann will be seen playing a vampire. The character was mentioned at the end of Stree 2.

The film is being directed by Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar. It is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara. Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik is producing the first vampire-comedy from Maddock Supernatural Universe. The film is the new entrant in the universe after Stree, Stree 2, Munjya and the Bhediya franchises.