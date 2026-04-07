Badshah apologises to National Commission for Women over Tateeree song, vows to sponsor the education of 50 girls

Rapper-singer Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah, sparked controversy over the release of his new song, Tateeree. As the backlash intensified, the singer issued an apology and shared that the song has been taken down from all platforms. In March, the National Commission for Women has now summoned Badshah and the makers of the Haryanvi track Tateeree over obscenity and vulgarity. Badshah has pledged to work for women's empowerment. (Photo: Instagram)

As per the latest update on news agency PTI, Badshah apologised to the National Commission for Women (NCW) over his song Tateeree and pledged to work for women's empowerment, including sponsoring the education of 50 girls from economically weaker sections.

He appeared before the commission in connection with a suo motu case taken up over the song. Also present at the hearing were directors Joban Sandhu and Mahavir Singh, and producer Hiten. The hearing was chaired by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, who said the lyrics and presentation of the song had hurt the dignity and decency of women. Rahatkar expressed deep concern over the damage caused to the dignity of women and directed those concerned to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future.

All those present submitted unconditional written apologies before the commission and expressed regret over the harm caused to society.

What Badshah said to the NCW Badshah told the commission that he would work for the upliftment of women and society and would create a positive song on women's empowerment within four months.

"I will work for the upliftment of women and society. I will present a positive song on women's empowerment within four months and will not be involved in any such activity in future," he told the commission.

He also said he would sponsor the education of 50 girls from economically weaker sections. The commission said all parties assured it that they would refrain from such activities in future.

About Tateeree Tateeree is a Haryanvi hip‑hop single released on March 1, 2026, performed by rapper‑singer Badshah alongside vocalist Simran Jaglan. The song’s lyrics were written by Badshah, while the music was composed by Hiten, who also handled its production. The track blends contemporary rap elements with regional influences, and its official music video was directed by Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu. After the backlash, Badshah took to Instagram to issue an apology, saying he did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments. The Haryana Police had also ramped up efforts against the controversial song Tateeree, taking down hundreds of links across social media platforms.

(via inputs from PTI)