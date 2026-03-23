Haryana Police takes down 154 YouTube videos, 703 Instagram reels of Badshah's Tateeree after controversy

Rapper-singer Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah, grabbed attention over the release of his new song, Tateeree. The song sparked backlash, as many accused it of containing objectionable lyrics about women and minors. The singer issued an apology and shared that the song has been taken down from all platforms after the backlash intensified. As per the latest update from news agency ANI, the Haryana Police have ramped up efforts against the controversial song Tateeree, taking down hundreds of links across social media platforms. (Also read: National Commission for Women summons Badshah and makers of the song Tateeree over obscenity and vulgarity) Badshah sparked controversy with the release of his new song Tateeree. (Photo: Instagram)

Haryana Police removes song links from social media According to officials, a total of 857 links have been removed so far, including 154 videos from YouTube and 703 reels from Instagram. The police stated that the action followed notices sent to social media platforms, instructing them to remove all versions of the song, including re-uploads and short clips.

Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal emphasised that any content undermining the dignity of women and minors will not be tolerated in the state. In such cases, the concerned social media accounts may be blocked or restricted, and repeat offenders will be booked under stringent legal provisions.

Officials have also warned social media users against sharing or creating content featuring the banned song. Additional Director General of Police Shibas Kabiraj stated that strict legal action will be taken against violators. Social media accounts engaged in such activity may be blocked, and repeat offenders could face severe legal consequences.

The case is currently under investigation following the registration of an FIR at the Cyber Police Station, Sector-20, Panchkula. Police teams are closely monitoring online activity linked to the song and identifying individuals involved in sharing it.

About Tateeree Tateeree is a Haryanvi hip‑hop single released on March 1, 2026, performed by rapper‑singer Badshah alongside vocalist Simran Jaglan. The song’s lyrics were written by Badshah, while the music was composed by Hiten, who also handled its production. The track blends contemporary rap elements with regional influences, and its official music video was directed by Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu.

Last week, the National Commission for Women summoned Badshah and the makers of the song over obscenity and vulgarity. The Commission said the content of the song prima facie appears to be objectionable and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.