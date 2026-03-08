‘Badshah hoga apne ghar ka’: Haryana Women's Panel issues fresh summons to rapper over Tateeree song controversy

According to officials, the commission issued the new notice after the singer failed to appear before it earlier, asking him to present himself and explain the intent behind the song’s lyrics. The matter will now be heard on March 13 at the DC Office in Panipat, where HSCW chairperson Renu Bhatia is expected to preside.

The Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) has issued a fresh summons to rapper-singer Badshah in connection with the controversy surrounding his Haryanvi song Tateeree, which has drawn criticism for allegedly containing objectionable lyrics about women and minors.

The controversy began shortly after the song’s release earlier this month. Several social groups and activists alleged that the lyrics and visuals in the track objectify women and include references that sexualise school-going girls. Local organisations, including the Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti and the Shiv Aarti India Foundation, filed complaints, urging authorities to take action against the singer and the makers of the video.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the complaints, the women’s commission initiated proceedings and issued a summons to the singer, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia. The commission said it would examine whether the lyrics violated norms regarding the dignity and representation of women.

Reacting to the controversy, Renu strongly criticised the content of the song, calling it an insult to the “daughters of Haryana.” She said such language in popular music is unacceptable and warned that if the singer fails to cooperate with the inquiry, the commission may push for restrictions on his performances in the state. She also called the song ‘unforgiving’ and ‘insulting’, saying, “Badshah hoga apne ghar ka (He might be the kind of his house).”

Meanwhile, the controversy has also triggered legal action. The Haryana Police have registered an FIR regarding the alleged objectionable lyrics and visuals in the music video. Investigators are also examining other aspects of the production, including the use of a Haryana Roadways bus shown in the video without authorisation.

Badshah issued an apology Amid the backlash, Badshah issued a public apology in a video message, stating that he never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments, particularly those of Haryanvis. He also said the song had been taken down from online platforms following the controversy.

Authorities say the commission will review the complaints and Badshah’s explanation during the upcoming hearing before deciding on further action.