‘Badshah hoga apne ghar ka’: Haryana Women's Panel issues fresh summons to rapper over Tateeree song controversy
The Haryana State Commission for Women has summoned rapper Badshah for objectionable lyrics in his song Tateeree. The commission will hear the case on March 13.
The Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) has issued a fresh summons to rapper-singer Badshah in connection with the controversy surrounding his Haryanvi song Tateeree, which has drawn criticism for allegedly containing objectionable lyrics about women and minors.
Badshah gets new summons from HSCW
According to officials, the commission issued the new notice after the singer failed to appear before it earlier, asking him to present himself and explain the intent behind the song’s lyrics. The matter will now be heard on March 13 at the DC Office in Panipat, where HSCW chairperson Renu Bhatia is expected to preside.
The controversy began shortly after the song’s release earlier this month. Several social groups and activists alleged that the lyrics and visuals in the track objectify women and include references that sexualise school-going girls. Local organisations, including the Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti and the Shiv Aarti India Foundation, filed complaints, urging authorities to take action against the singer and the makers of the video.
Taking suo motu cognisance of the complaints, the women’s commission initiated proceedings and issued a summons to the singer, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia. The commission said it would examine whether the lyrics violated norms regarding the dignity and representation of women.
Reacting to the controversy, Renu strongly criticised the content of the song, calling it an insult to the “daughters of Haryana.” She said such language in popular music is unacceptable and warned that if the singer fails to cooperate with the inquiry, the commission may push for restrictions on his performances in the state. She also called the song ‘unforgiving’ and ‘insulting’, saying, “Badshah hoga apne ghar ka (He might be the kind of his house).”
Meanwhile, the controversy has also triggered legal action. The Haryana Police have registered an FIR regarding the alleged objectionable lyrics and visuals in the music video. Investigators are also examining other aspects of the production, including the use of a Haryana Roadways bus shown in the video without authorisation.
Badshah issued an apology
Amid the backlash, Badshah issued a public apology in a video message, stating that he never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments, particularly those of Haryanvis. He also said the song had been taken down from online platforms following the controversy.
Authorities say the commission will review the complaints and Badshah’s explanation during the upcoming hearing before deciding on further action.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.