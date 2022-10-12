Badshah is dating Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi, has introduced her to family: Report

Rapper Badshah is reportedly dating Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi. While the rapper-composer and the actor have not confirmed or denied the news, a report quoting sources close to the duo has claimed that the two have been in a relationship for almost a year now. The report also claims that their families are in the know even as they are ‘taking things slow’. Badshah is married and has a child. However, there have been rumours that he has been separated from his wife Jasmine, but the musician has not confirmed it. Also read: Badshah says he was only offered roles of men with sexual issues

Badshah, who was born Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, is a popular singer-rapper known for chartbusters like DJ Waley Babu, Genda Phool, and Paani Paani among others. The musician has been tight-lipped about his personal life, maintaining a low profile when it comes to his non-work activities.

However, a report in Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the 37-year-old as saying, “It's been a year that rapper is seeing a Punjabi actress. Badshah met Isha Rikhi at a party of their common friend. The lovebirds instantly hit it off. At a party, they figured out that they have familiar taste in films and music, so they vibed together.”

Isha Rikhi is an actor who has worked in a number of Punjabi films as well as ad campaigns. After making her debut with a cameo in the 2012 Jatt and Juliet, she has since worked in popular mainstream Punjabi films like Happy Go Lucky and Ardaas. She also appeared in the 2018 Hindi film Nawabzaade, which starred Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande.

The report stated that Badshah and Isha have informed their families about their relationship as well. “The couple wants to take things slowly as of now. But as a matter of fact, Badshah and Isha have already told about their relationship to their respective families. And everyone is happy about it,” the source added.

Badshah is married to Jasmine. The two tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh on January 10, 2017. For a few months, reports have claimed that Badshah and Jasmine are separated but neither party has commented on it so far.

