Bengali singer Iman Chakraborty opens up on struggle with cystic acne, how people say: 'Chiii! What's this'

Bengali singer Iman Chakraborty is suffering from Polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD). Recently, she took to Instagram and shared an unfiltered selfie of herself with cystic acne. She also talked about being judged for her appearance as she is in the entertainment business. (Also read: Praktan to be turned into a book of poems)

Iman wrote, “Issshhhh!!!! Chiii!!!! What is this??? How can you do this to yourself?? Your skin is looking so bad…. You are not taking proper care of yourself…You are looking so ugly!!” ……. Dude!! This is called a 'Cystic acne'…. These are painful… I have been suffering from PCOD and Endometriosis for the last 10 years. It’s so so painful. Mood swings, abdominal pain, oily skin, and acne, they are the best of friends if you have PCOD and endometriosis.”

Iman further requested people not to judge her appearance based on her profession. Urging people to not criticise her on social media after sharing her journey, she added, “Over 90 percent of women are having this problem worldwide. I know I am a performer. I know I am in showbiz. But, I am a human too, having problems to deal with. I am trying to overcome them and shall definitely do so. Please don’t judge anyone before you leave a comment. I love you all. But I love myself too. Jay Jagannath.” The singer's post received love and support from fans and friends.

Iman Chakraborty's Instagram post.

Iman is among the notable singers in the Bengali film industry. She made her debut as a singer in Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta starrer-Praktan, with her song Tumi Jaake Bhalobasho. Her debut track fetched her the National Film Award for the best female playback singer. Later, she made her acting debut and appeared in projects like Neetishastra and Shob Choritro

