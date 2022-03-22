Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rituparna Sengupta: Don’t know why my projects are always labelled as comeback; I was always here
Actor Rituparna Sengupta claims that she may not have worked in Hindi films on a regular basis, but she never vanished from the scene.
Rituparna Sengupta is currently shooting for Kal Trighori with Arbaaz Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar
Published on Mar 22, 2022 11:42 AM IST
BySugandha Rawal

Actor Rituparna Sengupta is often amused by the reports that she ready for her comeback in Bollywood. That’s because she never left the industry

“I completely disagree with [stories stating that I was away]. It’s inappropriate because I have been working in the film industry continuously, for so many years. I may have worked more in the Bengali film industry at times, but the Hindi film industry has always been there,” Sengupta explains.

She continues, “I didn’t disappear from the Hindi film industry. I kept on working, maybe not regularly, but I never stopped working in Bollywood.”

Lately, Sengupta has worked in projects such as Ittar, Hari Viswanath’s film Bansuri and Kal Trighori featuring Arbaaz Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar.

“In the past three years, the pandemic has taken a toll on everything, including work. Maybe something was scheduled for shoot but it got delayed or postponed. So, there was a little bit of a gap. But I don’t know why people think I have stopped working and call every Hindi project of mine as my ‘comeback’ project,” she says.

But she doesn’t get hassled about it, instead finds it funny. “I have heard people say it for many other actresses as well, when they come up with a film after a few years. Comeback ka matlab kya hai.. Kahan gaye the hum. We have always been there, working here and there,” Sengupta exclaims.

However, now, she is determined to spend more time exploring the film industry in Mumbai. “This time, I am planning to give it a little more time, along with regional industry. That’s because the content which is coming up is really interesting, and there is so much to do as an actor. Obviously, I am also harping on it right now, so, I’m going to see myself there more than before,” ends the 50-year-old.

