Indian musicians Salim-Sulaiman and Sunidhi Chauhan along with Siddharth Kasyap’s Perfect Amalgamation, will represent India at the Bollywood Music Festival that’s being organised by FIFA ahead of the World Cup. And the musicians are excited about hitting the stage at the Lusail Stadium, the 2022 World Cup venue in Qatar.

Bollywood and indie music at FIFA this year

“This is the second time that we will be performing at a FIFA event. Our first performance was at the World Cup opening ceremony in 2010 at Johannesburg (South Africa) in front of 90,000 people. It’s a prestigious event as people from across the world will watch,” says composer-singer Salim Merchant, one half of the Salim-Sulaiman duo. Sharing the plan for their upcoming act, he adds, “We are looking forward to presenting some of our famous songs from films like Kurbaan (2009), Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), and more. During our one-hour-long set, we will also be performing our hit independent songs, including Zindadili.”

Siddharth Kasyap

Meanwhile, Kasyap is also excited about performing at the event with his band, Siddharth Kasyap’s Perfect Amalgamation. “We will be presenting an instrumental fusion set that will be all about the modern contemporary ways of presenting fusion music. We have made two tracks for this event that the people of Qatar would be able to relate to. As an Indian, to get a chance to perform at one of world’s biggest sporting event makes me proud. We are looking forward to showcasing India’s culture to people from across the world,” says the band’s frontman.